IN THE PIPELINE: Construction will begin on the pipeline this week. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Council News

Works to begin on $5M water pipeline

Bianca Hrovat
15th Apr 2020 4:00 PM
RECYCLED water storage is set to increase by 2 million litres in Warwick, delivering increased water security to the drought-stricken Southern Downs.

Construction of a $5 million ‘Recycled Water for Warwick Industry’ project will begin this week in an effort to bolster the resilience of the region by removing the need for industry to draw on its potable water supply.

It includes a 5km pipeline, pump station and reservoir that are slated to supply ‘Class A’ recycled water to the Warwick Industrial Estate.

This level of treated water can safely come into contact with humans, but is unsuitable for commercial operations involving food production.

The project is a joint venture by the Southern Downs Regional Council and the Queensland Government, who have contracted the Newlands Group to begin construction between Canning Rd and Enterprise Rd.

CEO of Integria Healthcare Michael Bracker said the infrastructure would be a welcome addition to the area, even if his company was unable to use it.

“Any investment in water infrastructure in the region is a fantastic initiative because it takes the burden off the drinkable water for use in industrial application,” Mr Bracker said.

“The project sounds like it has a lot of merit and it’s such an important thing for the region, given Warwick has been through terrible drought that, while easing a bit, is certainly not over.

“This is a good time to do it.”

It is unclear, at this stage, which companies would be able to take advantage of the facilities.

According to a council spokeswoman, individual businesses will need to apply with an EOI and this process has yet to begin.

SDRC CEO David Keenan said the project reflected council’s determination to “funding and supporting progressive solutions”.

The construction project is predicted to generate an additional 19 jobs for the region.

Residents and business owners in the construction area may experience some noise and dust as well as minor traffic disruptions.

A map of the pipeline. PICTURE: SDRC
