24°
News

Workshops explain new code to farmers

31st Jul 2017 11:19 AM
FRESH IDEAS: Growcom will this month hold code of conduct information sessions for Queensland farmers.
FRESH IDEAS: Growcom will this month hold code of conduct information sessions for Queensland farmers. Lou O'Brien

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GROWERS have been urged to attend a free workshop hosted by Growcom in August.

The workshop, in Applethorpe, will cover grower obligations and rights under the Horticulture Code of Conduct.

The new code was introduced on April 1 this year.

Industry body Growcom will run the upcoming workshops with support from Queensland's regional horticulture organisations, sponsorship from HiveXchange and support from the VegNET program.

Growcom chief advocate Rachel Mackenzie said the workshops would be worthwhile for all growers.

"The code workshops will help you understand types of trading arrangements and additional protections under the new code,” she said.

"They will also help you get the most out of the code without being overwhelmed by paperwork and will describe the process for raising concerns and issues.”

HiveXchange CEO Tony Palanca said it was important for growers to understand the new code.

"As Australia's first online horticultural marketplace for produce, HiveXchange, is committed to servicing growers' needs and making trading and marketing of produce easier and fully transparent,” Mr Palanca said.

"The new code of conduct is a tremendous opportunity for growers to take risk out of their business. It just needs to be properly implemented by producers.”

The workshops will feature a guest speaker from the ACCC.

The Granite Belt workshop will be held at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries research station in Applethorpe from 4.30-6.30pm on August 31.

Workshops will also be held in Bowen on August 3, Mareeba on August 17, Gayndah on August 22, Bundaberg on August 23 and Gatton on August 24.

To RSVP for catering purposes, visit growcom.com.au/hort-code-of-conduct.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Topics:  growcom horticulture code of conduct workshop

SEX TAPE: Woman on camera performs oral sex in alley

SEX TAPE: Woman on camera performs oral sex in alley

A YOUNG couple has inadvertently made a sex tape after multiple cameras recorded a woman performing oral sex on a man in an alleyway outside a packed pub.

Meth deaths double in six years

Significant focus has been placed on policing but more needs to be done to treat drug usage.

The number of Aussie ice user deaths has doubled in 6 years

Rider injured in motocross fall

An ambulance travelled to Gap Creek Farm.

Ambulance takes rider to hospital

Court appearances pending on drug charges

Police charged two people at Wallangarra.

Wallangarra police charge two with drug-related offences

Local Partners

Cockatoo gets plenty of attention at J and J

Best business in four years at Picnic in the Park according to one stall owner

Pride on show for Carbal Art

AS ONE: The Carbal Community Art Group stands next to their tree design for Jumpers and Jazz.

Carbal Community Art Group showcases culture for J & J.

What's on at Jumpers and Jazz today: Sunday

LAST DAY: Enjoy jazz in the park and peruse market stalls to round out the festival.

LAST DAY: Listen to jazz in the park while perusing market stalls

Prized pottery on show

PROUD: Warwick Potters' Association president Rob Cullen and Ray Tainton are eager to show their finest pieces at the Mudtastic Meanderings Clay Art Exhibition.

Modern creativity is incorporated to a centuries-old art form

What's on today at Jumpers and Jazz: Saturday

Tree jumper artwork in the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival 2017.Photo Leanne Ryan / Warwick Daily News

Wander around market stalls and take in jazz tunes at town hall

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

THE latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor has fled to Italy and after writing on social media that she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Visitors from as far as Hobart to J and J

PARK DAY: Heidi and Lincoln Cooper, Charlee, Layla and Oscar O'Leary were five of the littlies at Picnic in the Park.

Jazz Lounge one of successes of festival

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Priced to Sell -Offers Welcome

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $419,000

REDUCED - 5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar...

Looking For A Change?

532 Dungannon Road, Clifton 4361

3 1 2 $264,000

Enjoy a lifestyle change in this 3 bedroom cottage on approximately 2 acres. Cottage features an eat in kitchen, lounge room with wood heater plus air...

Modernised Makeover

Maryvale 4370

House 3 1 1 REASONABLE OFFERS...

FIRST HOME BUYERS qualifies for $20,000 Grant ... Escape to the country to this 3 bedroom home nestled in the mountains with awesome views on a fenced 4047 m...

Unit Near Medical Centre

Warwick 4370

Unit 3 2 1 Was $250,000 ...

Was $250,000 - Open to OFFERS !! Owner says SELL!! Three (3) bedroom Townhouse unit within walking distance of the Warwick CBD that has been designed to utilise...

Country Living at it&#39;s Best

9 Holzwarts Road, Allora 4362

5 2 4 $575,000

This beautifully presented 5 year old Arden Vale Homes built brick residence set on a private 19.34 acre block situated 20 km north of Warwick on an elevated...

Great Value Inspect Today

7 Hope Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 $175,000

This tidy 2 bedroom plus sleepout timber home with eat in kitchen/dining, separate lounge and front sunroom. Wood heater, r/c airconditioning, solar power, garden...

Investor Alert!

19 Boronia Drive, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 2 1 $379,000

Two 2 bedroom brick units with good return. Both units feature 2 built-in bedrooms, ensuite, open plan air conditioned kitchen and meals area, separate lounge...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $279,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

Beautifully Presented Family Home

1 Goodrich Street, Inglewood 4387

House 4 1 1 $289,000

Beautifully presented four bedroom home located in a quiet area with rural views on the edge of Inglewood. Two of the bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, fourth...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter