Workshops explain new code to farmers

FRESH IDEAS: Growcom will this month hold code of conduct information sessions for Queensland farmers.

GROWERS have been urged to attend a free workshop hosted by Growcom in August.

The workshop, in Applethorpe, will cover grower obligations and rights under the Horticulture Code of Conduct.

The new code was introduced on April 1 this year.

Industry body Growcom will run the upcoming workshops with support from Queensland's regional horticulture organisations, sponsorship from HiveXchange and support from the VegNET program.

Growcom chief advocate Rachel Mackenzie said the workshops would be worthwhile for all growers.

"The code workshops will help you understand types of trading arrangements and additional protections under the new code,” she said.

"They will also help you get the most out of the code without being overwhelmed by paperwork and will describe the process for raising concerns and issues.”

HiveXchange CEO Tony Palanca said it was important for growers to understand the new code.

"As Australia's first online horticultural marketplace for produce, HiveXchange, is committed to servicing growers' needs and making trading and marketing of produce easier and fully transparent,” Mr Palanca said.

"The new code of conduct is a tremendous opportunity for growers to take risk out of their business. It just needs to be properly implemented by producers.”

The workshops will feature a guest speaker from the ACCC.

The Granite Belt workshop will be held at the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries research station in Applethorpe from 4.30-6.30pm on August 31.

Workshops will also be held in Bowen on August 3, Mareeba on August 17, Gayndah on August 22, Bundaberg on August 23 and Gatton on August 24.

To RSVP for catering purposes, visit growcom.com.au/hort-code-of-conduct.