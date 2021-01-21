Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

World deserves the truth about China and COVID, says PM

by MATTHEW KILLORAN
21st Jan 2021 5:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Australians want to know how the pandemic which changed the world started, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said as he defended his early demands for an investigation into the origins of COVID-19.

China has explicitly stated this is one of the reasons for the current tensions between the two countries.

But Mr Morrison said it was the right step to take because Australia was "honest in its dealings".

"We honestly want to know how this started. Australians want to know," he said. "I would have expected a forthright Australian government that is interested in understanding the truth of what has occurred to be open about that.

"Why would you be embarrassed about asking?"

 

One of China's top diplomats in Australia Wang Xining said "it hurt the feelings of the people of China" when Australia singled out Wuhan as the origin of the virus.

China finally let World Health Organisation inspectors into the country last week after months of delays.

Australia called for an investigation into the origins of the virus in April last year, and eventually backed a motion from the European Union for the WHO to conduct the inquiry. The first public reporting of the coronavirus was on December 31 out of Wuhan and it was acknowledged to be a global pandemic by WHO in March.

Outgoing US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed over the weekend that US intelligence agencies have proof the virus escaped from a Chinese lab.

Originally published as World deserves the truth about China and COVID, says PM

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        Premium Content ‘Volatile’: Expert’s fears over Warwick rental shortage

        News Staff cop abuse from stressed renters as extreme shortages risk leaving Warwick families homeless.

        • 21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Man narrowly avoids jail after Southern Downs drug bust

        Premium Content Man narrowly avoids jail after Southern Downs drug bust

        News The father claimed he only sold marijuana to support his own years-long...

        • 21st Jan 2021 5:00 AM
        Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        Premium Content Man flashes pub in risque drunken display

        News The Southern Downs man dropped his pants while being escorted from the pub for...

        Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        Premium Content Hundreds revved up for iconic Heritage Weekend

        News Machinery enthusiasts expected to bring dollars and a contagious love of machinery...