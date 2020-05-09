Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed the three-step plan to reopen Australia by July, well ahead of much of the rest of the world.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed the three-step plan to reopen Australia by July, well ahead of much of the rest of the world.
Politics

World reacts to Australia’s bold plan

9th May 2020 6:03 AM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed the three-step plan to end coronavirus restrictions and create a "COVID-safe society and economy" by July.

The framework was agreed to by state and territory leaders at today's national cabinet meeting, but each will get the final say on how quickly they move through the stages based on the status of the disease.

"We know we need to be careful to preserve our gains, (but) if we wish to reclaim the ground we lost, we cannot be too timid," Mr Morrison told reporters.

Around the world, news networks covered the announcement. CNN wrote that "local transmission has been curbed" and the "outbreak (is) now considered broadly under control".

Newspapers around the world also reacted to Australia's bold three-point plan to reopen.

"The country has now tested over 730,000 people for the virus, with 6,900 confirmed cases and 97 deaths," read a story in today's edition of The New York Times.

"The slow reopening was met with cautious support by many Australians."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference following a National Cabinet meeting on May 8, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference following a National Cabinet meeting on May 8, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images.

And Bloomberg reported that Australia's "success in flattening the curve of new coronavirus infections allows it to relax lockdown restrictions".

In the UK, The Independent wrote that: "While the country has been hailed for successfully containing the disease and preventing local hospitals being swamped by coronavirus patients, the lockdown measures have still taken a devastating toll on the economy."

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as World reacts to Australia's bold plan

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News The Daily News reveals what news you may have missed from council.

        ‘FINALLY’: Pubs, cafes, RSLs set to re-open next weekend

        premium_icon ‘FINALLY’: Pubs, cafes, RSLs set to re-open next weekend

        News Warwick businesses have the green light to reopen their doors, but it won’t be life...

        Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        News A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his...

        Warwick’s top baby names revealed

        premium_icon Warwick’s top baby names revealed

        Parenting Local parents steer away from celebrity trends.