Worrying sign state’s koalas are under threat

Take a look at these strange-coloured koalas, including one from North Stradbroke Island.

Scientists believe it's a sign that all is not well with the koala population.

Ecologist Dr Steven Phillips says inbreeding or low genetic diversity are the likely reason.

"Decades of land clearing has made it harder for koalas to move around and improve gene flow,'' he said.

"Then fires sweep through and only a few survivors are left to breed. There is a loss of genetic vigour so reconnecting habitats is essential.''

A koala on North Stradbroke Island. Picture: WWF

WWF Australia will soon kick-start a regeneration program in areas such as northern NSW and southern Queensland.

Specialised drones will be deployed to plant 40,000 seeds a day to create corridors so that koalas can move across a landscape fragmented by fire and land clearing.

The plan is to double the current koala population by 2050.

VEGAN PROTEST?

When Prime Minister Scott Morrison was attacked by protesters last week they threw brussels sprouts at him.

Maybe they were vegans.

PACKED HOUSE

Brisbane Racing Club's Doomben racecourse was packed on Saturday for its annual Ladies Day, with the Everest and Caulfield Cup day being played out in Sydney and Melbourne.

The crowd was the biggest seen at the track since COVID-19 hit and Melbourne Cup day is set to be even bigger.

The BRC's master plan is coming along nicely, with several key developments, including a shopping centre and unit complex, flourishing.

NEW TRACK

Momentum is building for a new harness racing facility in Townsville, that would also include a new greyhound track.

The old Cowboys stadium at Kirwan is the favoured site.

WOOLLY WINNER

Controversy at the fashions on the field at Doomben. The winning outfit was a woollen number, which stunned fashionistas who said wool was not appropriate during spring.

BET ON TRUMP

Sportsbet and Ladbrokes have taken a massive amount of money for Donald Trump to win the US presidential election, even though he's a drifter and out to $2.75. "We've taken a million dollars for him in the past week,'' a spokesman said.

Meanwhile, Labor in Queensland is off the map and into $1.45.

WIND FARM WOES

Major problems emerging at the AGL wind farm, raising the issue of reliable renewable targets.

MASSIVE EXODUS

The Melbourne exodus is well and truly on. Property agents report massive demand in southeast Queensland in recent weeks, especially homes in the $1m-$2m range.

KANGAROO HOP

Roadworks in Main St Kangaroo Point remain a major drama for locals. Right on cue for the AFL Grand Final.

