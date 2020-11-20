‘Worst paedo’ killed in savage attack

A man tortured Britain's worst paedophile to death as he wanted him to "feel what all those children felt", a court heard today.

Richard Huckle, 33, who abused around 200 vulnerable youngsters, was allegedly killed "in cold blood" by Paul Fitzgerald.

The 30-year-old carried out a "prolonged attack designed to humiliate and degrade" Huckle at HM Prison Full Sutton in York in the UK in October last year, it was said.

Hull Crown Court heard how Huckle was strangled with an electric cable in his cell before a pen was forcefully inserted into his brain.

He also suffered multiple blows to the face and one to the kidney with his neck knifed with a shank made from a melted toothbrush.

Jurors were told Fitzgerald was found "straddling" Huckle, who was gagged and bound in a pool of blood.

An object was also inserted into him as Fitzgerald wanted to give him a "taste" of what he subjected his victims to, it was said.

When he spoke to the manager of the mental health team at the prison, Fitzgerald told him he "murdered Mr Huckle in cold blood" and would liked to have cooked bits of his body, it was said.

He also allegedly said his attack was "poetic justice".

"This is a man who rapes and abuses children for fun. He could have killed them as well. I'm inclined to think he did worse than just raping them," Fitzgerald added.

The prisoner also told the doctor he "felt high as a kite" after the attack and would "recommend it to anyone", jurors heard.

'HAVING TOO MUCH FUN'

"He said he enjoyed what he was doing to the body of Mr Huckle and that he would have gone on to kill two or three others," Alistair MacDonald QC said.

"The reason he did not was that he was having too much fun with Mr Huckle."

The prosecutor described Huckle as a "predatory paedophile" whose injuries showed "a form of punishment associated" with his crimes.

"This was a carefully planned and executed attack, in the course of which Mr Huckle had been subjected to a prolonged attack also designed to humiliate and degrade him," he added.

Fitzgerald denies murdering Huckle but accepts killing him by reason of diminished responsibility.

SICKENING CRIMES

Huckle, 33, admitted 71 counts of sex abuse against up to 200 children across Malaysia over nine years, some as young as six months.

The monster targeted the vulnerable youngsters while volunteering in orphanages in Malaysia.

Huckle would brag about his crimes online in a chat room with other paedophiles boasting it was easier to abuse poor Asian children than wealthier Western kids.

He even awarded himself points for varying grades of assaults on kids and shared pictures and videos of himself raping children.

Huckle then sold his videos for Bitcoins on the dark web and even published a "paedo-guide" on how to groom and abuse children.

He was arrested when he was stopped at Gatwick Airport while en route to spend Christmas with his family in 2014.

Huckle was jailed in 2016 and sentenced to 22 life sentences.

