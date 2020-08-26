‘Worthless bitch. I’m getting my gun. I’ll kill you’

During one attack Donald Hamilton threatened to get a gun and kill his partner, and another attack left her with a split lip. File photo

A GYMPIE dad called his then-partner a "worthless bitch" and threatened to kill her in an "abhorrent" attack while their children were just outside.

The incident happened in late December 2019, when Donald Hamilton, 34, and his then-partner got into an argument over her having spent Christmas with friends instead of Hamilton.

Hamilton and his partner had been drinking in a shed on his Tamaree property with a friend, Daniel Grimstone, but when Mr Grimstone was outside Hamilton called his partner a "worthless bitch" and grabbed her from behind.

Police said he dragged her a couple of metres and threw her to the ground, and as she screamed at Hamilton to let her go Mr Grimstone heard and came to help her.

Hamilton left, but returned early in the morning, pulled the sheets off his partner who was in bed, and told her to get out of his house, accusing her of locking him out.

She went outside for a smoke, and Hamilton followed, accusing her of taking his cigarettes and they argued.

Hamilton then tackled her to the ground, stood up and yelled "That's it, I'm getting my gun out of the car, I'll kill you" at his partner, who got up and ran to a neighbour's house.

The incident was not reported until February 5, but police said the partner suffered bruising to her hips, left thigh, right knee and right forearm in the assault.

On February 3, Hamilton attacked his partner again at their Tamaree home, after the pair had fought over Hamilton not planning anything for her birthday the week before.

During an argument, Hamilton stood up, grabbed her in a headlock and dragged her to a bedroom before throwing her down and pinning her to the bed, with his hand over her mouth, the court heard.

She screamed and believed he was going to kill her, according to a police report.

She suffered a cut to her bottom lip, and gathered up her belongings and went to stay at a friend's place after the fight.

On February 26, Hamilton was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and common assault.

At the Gympie Police Station, officers found a clip seal bag with 1g of marijuana in his wallet, which Hamilton said he forgot about after buying it the day before, and he was charged with possession as well.

Hamilton was remanded in custody, and while in prison he was stabbed several times and almost bled out in a "vicious assault" before he was released on Supreme Court bail on May 27.

He appeared in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week for sentencing and pleaded guilty to the three charges.

The court heard Hamilton and his then-partner had been together for three years at the time of the offences but had since broken up, and they each had children to different partners but none together.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Hamilton the offences were "particularly abhorrent" and said Hamilton would have known there was a power imbalance, and that he was stronger than his partner and could control her.

Hamilton's defence lawyer Chris Anderson said his client was ready to get his life back on track, and that he had fallen into using meth last year after going through significant financial problems.

He said Hamilton was remorseful, and had a mental health plan in place to make sure he stayed away from illicit substances in the future.

Mr Callaghan said Hamilton's time and experiences in custody should be a deterrent for future behaviour.

"You know what might happen to you in jail," he said.

"You've got to be responsible for what you put in your mouth, nose, arm, wherever you put it."

Mr Callaghan sentenced Hamilton to 12 months in prison to be released immediately on parole and declared his three months in pre-sentence custody as time served.