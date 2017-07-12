Would paid parking work for Warwick?

PAID parking has been forward as a potential solution to limited parking spaces in the Warwick CBD.

On a post yesterday about the worst places to park in Warwick, the idea to have parking meters installed on Palmerin St was floated by Daily News readers.

Warwick resident Andrew Fischer argued for the installation of the meters, saying it would help to free up parks.

"(It could be) xtra money to pay of council debts or fund local projects," Mr Fischer wrote.

"It might even help to stop future rates rises, I would be all for the idea."

But fellow ratepayer Julie Donovan said the extra fee would impact those who were least able to afford it.

"The only people it would affect are the ones that can't walk very far like older people and they're the ones who can afford parking fees the least," she wrote.

"Warwick has heaps of parks if you can walk like the back of Target and under Woollies.

"Why would you park in a metered park when you can park for free? Warwick does not need meters."

What do you think of the idea? Where would be the best place to put parking meters?