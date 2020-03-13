Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Wounded man walked home after alleged stabbing

by Pete Martinelli
13th Mar 2020 12:24 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOUNDED 26-year-old man has walked home after allegedly being stabbed at Mooroobool yesterday morning.

Police were called to the man's address about 7.30am after an altercation on Mestrez St.

Paramedics arrived about 20 minutes later.

It is understood that two men fought on the street before one was injured.

"It appears to be a stabbing," a police spokeswoman said.

"The alleged victim walked home and rang 000."

Paramedics transported the man to hospital in a serious condition.

By 5pm the man was in a stable condition and had been treated and discharged.

Investigations are ongoing and a second man is believed to be assisting police with their inquiries.

crime police stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        premium_icon COUNCIL Q&A: How candidates plan to boost tourism

        News DROUGHT wreaked havoc on the agricultural industry, highlighting the need to diversify. How will nominees encourage an influx of visitors?

        FROM TRASH TO CASH: Scrunch time for young entrepreneurs

        premium_icon FROM TRASH TO CASH: Scrunch time for young entrepreneurs

        News THE young guns putting a positive spin on the alarming amount of plastic waste...

        Southern Downs leads the way on sustainability ahead of ban

        premium_icon Southern Downs leads the way on sustainability ahead of ban

        News SINGLE-use plastics are set to be outlawed across Queensland, impacting the...

        Red light run causes crash outside Red Rooster

        premium_icon Red light run causes crash outside Red Rooster

        News THE driver collided with a Warwick woman who sustained minor injuries.