Nurse’s sexts to amnesia patient

A MALE nurse sent naked photos of himself, flashing his penis, and sexually explicit messages to a former hospital patient who had presented with amnesia.

Hamza Obet, then 25, had even gone to the older female patient's home a few times after she left Logan Hospital's emergency department, a tribunal heard.

The patient, 45, had gone to the hospital in July, 2017, with short-term memory loss and was diagnosed with amnesia, Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal heard.

The woman had a complex medical history including epilepsy, borderline personality disorder and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Mr Obet had taken her vital signs before she was discharged, the tribunal heard.

He and the woman exchanged phone numbers before she left the hospital and he had agreed to accept a free mobile phone from her, the tribunal heard.

The nurse went to the ex-patient's home on a number of occasions, including just after being told at a work meeting that he was not to contact her.

The nurse, who worked in Logan Hospital’s emergency department, was told multiple times not to contact the patient - leading to them complaining to the hospital. Picture: Supplied

On several occasions he sent the woman sexually explicit messages, via Facebook Messenger.

In August, 2017, Mr Obet sent the ex-patient two naked photos of himself, showing his naked penis, the tribunal heard.

In one message he said: "F. k Im horny as f. k for ya aye your ass and tits and omg i bet your pussy would feel great wrapped around my hard cock''.

The patient complained to the hospital, sparking a workplace investigation.

The next day Mr Obet denied sending the patient sexual messages and pornographic photos.

When he was interviewed by a staff integrity officer two days later, Mr Obet initially denied any misconduct, but then admitted he had been lying and later apologised.

Mr Obet was suspended on full pay and nine days later he resigned. He has not worked as a registered nurse since December, 2017, after immediate action by the Health Ombudsman.

A tribunal judicial member said Mr Obet's serious conduct was aggravated by the fact that it was directed at a vulnerable patient with a long history of mental illness.

"He initially lied to investigators and, contrary to a specific direction, attended the patient's home and encouraged her to lie to protect him,'' the member said.

Mr Obet saw a clinical psychologist and completed a cognitive behaviour treatment program and courses on boundary issues and ethics.

The psychologist said it was unlikely Mr Obet would be a risk to patients if he returned to nursing.

Mr Obet did not renew his registration last year and his name was removed from the register.

On September 16, Mr Obet was reprimanded for professional misconduct.

