Writer's story celebrated in Allora

REJUVENATION ON THE WAY: P L Travers Park will be the focus of a $200,000 Southern Downs Regional Council streetscape project in Allora.

THE beloved creation of author PL Travers could be a focal point for a makeover to Allora's streetscape.

A $200,000 upgrade to PLTravers Park is the first stage of the streetscape plans by Southern Downs Regional Council.

The council hosted a public consultation on Thursday night to discuss the preliminary design for the space.

Allora Community Circle founding member Christine Gleeson said some residents preferred the focus to be on the iconic character of Mary Poppins.

"We're aiming to showcase our history more so than in the past,” Mrs Gleeson said.

"We hope to focus on Mary Poppins to make it a more whimsical park for visitors and hope to include features in keeping with that theme.

"We did not want the barbecue and sand pit that were included in the first plans and hope instead a rotunda will be put into the park.

"There's also a push to get old-timey lamps with hanging baskets around the perimeter of the park and we hope they will eventually be all the way down the main street.”

"We'd love to have it all done before PL Travers' birthday on August 9.”

Mrs Gleeson said though stormwater drainage would be crucial, those works werenot in the current budget.

The Allora streetscape project is one of seven to secure a share in $2.93million State Government Works for Queensland funding, with works to end by October 31.