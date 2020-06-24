Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
KEEN TO FIGHT: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie is ready for his professional debut on July 11 in Toowoomba.
KEEN TO FIGHT: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie is ready for his professional debut on July 11 in Toowoomba.
Sport

Wyllie ready for 1-0 in professional debut

Emily Clooney
24th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BOXING: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie is ready to land the first punch of his professional career, with his opposition for the all-important fight named.

The 20-year-old boxer will face Thai boxer Prasong Wichama on July 11 at the TGW Gym in Toowoomba.

It comes after months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, but the young boxer hasn’t let it get him down.

“At least we have a fight confirmed now,” Wyllie said.

“He’d be a lot older than me, probably about 30 and he comes from a Muay Thai background, but his amateur record isn’t that flash.

“He’s had four professional fights, but he’s been inactive for the past two years and the last three fights he’s had, he got knocked out.”

The three-round fight was unexpected for Wyllie who was anticipating at least four to six rounds.

Despite not knowing too much about his opposition, Wyllie has an idea as to how the fight will go.

“He has a couple of plans; he’ll either try and knock me out or it’ll go the distance. Or, I’ll knock him out,” he said.

“That’s what I’m imagining, that it will be a grapple sort of fight. High intensity and a lot of punches.

“Otherwise any normal boxer would want the rounds to go on, he just wants the three rounds.”

With preparations continuing as scheduled, Wyllie said his fitness wouldn’t be a downfall in his debut fight.

“It will be more controlled and especially with the eight-ounce gloves, you have to be careful because if you get clipped with one that’s it,” he said.

“With the threes, it’ll be high intensity, but my guard will be a lot higher and my head movement a lot slicker.

“This is a professional debut, but I think it’s a perfect match. It’ll be a hard one but I think it’ll be one that I take out fairly easily.”

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Southern Downs contractors to benefit from $4M funding

        premium_icon Southern Downs contractors to benefit from $4M funding

        Council News Council proposes policy changes to ensure jobs stay within region.

        • 24th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        New tourism campaign to showcase Warwick’s unique offerings

        premium_icon New tourism campaign to showcase Warwick’s unique offerings

        Business Warwick Chamber of Commerce puts aside retail competition for the greater good of...

        • 24th Jun 2020 4:00 PM
        Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        premium_icon Police charge 545 with car theft, burglary and robbery

        Crime The haul is part of an on-going operation targetting property crime

        MP’s little ‘fighter’ warned of life-threatening diagnosis

        premium_icon MP’s little ‘fighter’ warned of life-threatening diagnosis

        News Southern Downs MP James Lister recounts the night his son began to show ‘disturbing...