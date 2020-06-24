Wyllie ready for 1-0 in professional debut

KEEN TO FIGHT: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie is ready for his professional debut on July 11 in Toowoomba.

BOXING: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie is ready to land the first punch of his professional career, with his opposition for the all-important fight named.

The 20-year-old boxer will face Thai boxer Prasong Wichama on July 11 at the TGW Gym in Toowoomba.

It comes after months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, but the young boxer hasn’t let it get him down.

“At least we have a fight confirmed now,” Wyllie said.

“He’d be a lot older than me, probably about 30 and he comes from a Muay Thai background, but his amateur record isn’t that flash.

“He’s had four professional fights, but he’s been inactive for the past two years and the last three fights he’s had, he got knocked out.”

The three-round fight was unexpected for Wyllie who was anticipating at least four to six rounds.

Despite not knowing too much about his opposition, Wyllie has an idea as to how the fight will go.

“He has a couple of plans; he’ll either try and knock me out or it’ll go the distance. Or, I’ll knock him out,” he said.

“That’s what I’m imagining, that it will be a grapple sort of fight. High intensity and a lot of punches.

“Otherwise any normal boxer would want the rounds to go on, he just wants the three rounds.”

With preparations continuing as scheduled, Wyllie said his fitness wouldn’t be a downfall in his debut fight.

“It will be more controlled and especially with the eight-ounce gloves, you have to be careful because if you get clipped with one that’s it,” he said.

“With the threes, it’ll be high intensity, but my guard will be a lot higher and my head movement a lot slicker.

“This is a professional debut, but I think it’s a perfect match. It’ll be a hard one but I think it’ll be one that I take out fairly easily.”