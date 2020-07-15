Wyllie wins big, taking first pro fight in record time

WINNER’S GRIN: Jake Wyllie celebrates winning his first pro fight in less than two minutes. Picture: contributed

BOXING: Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie clinched a quick and convincing victory in his first professional fight, taking the win in less than two minutes.

The 20-year-old took on boxer Prasong Wichama at TGW Stadium in Toowoomba on Saturday night, knocking down his opponent three times in one minute and 59 seconds.

After months of intense training camps, sparring work, and strength and conditioning, Wyllie said the easy win took him and his team by surprise.

“No, I didn’t expect it, because our plan had been to work into the fight – but I took the chance while I had it,” Wyllie said.

“I didn’t know what it would be like getting hit with an eight-ounce glove, because I was wary that one punch could knock me out, but at the same time we didn’t know what power my punch would have.

“I hit him with a few jabs early on, and that was it from there.”

Supported by his family, coaching team, and a “fan base” of supporters from Warwick and the wider region, Wyllie said he was determined to “prove himself” and get the win.

“The nerves were definitely there being my first professional fight, but I’d probably have been more worried if I wasn’t nervous because it means something’s not right,” Wyllie said.

“Thanks to my sponsors and the support from Warwick – the messages I got were absolutely ridiculous, I haven’t even had a chance to get back to most of them.

“I did not think so many people would get behind me, and to have the support so early in my career – there were some people in Warwick who had a bunch of people at their houses just to watch the fight.”

From his ringside seat on Saturday night, coach Damien Lawler said he could immediately see months of training had paid off.

“When we hit that ring, he was motivated, focused, and definitely in control of the fight from the first bell,” Lawler said.

“The best things he did was aggression, and he let the guy in there know he was in the ring and definitely in there to fight.

“He kept some pretty good control, landed some good power shots, and his hand speed and strength were definitely impressive.”

Wyllie is yet to line up his next fight but after such an impressive pro debut, Lawler said his star pupil would stay focused on continued improvement moving forward.

“He was very focused, very motivated to do himself and everyone else proud, and he’s done that,” Lawler said.

“We’re not looking too far ahead, as we’ve still got lots to learn from the professional boxing game, both coach and boxer.

“We’re just going to follow the path and see where it takes us, but he’s definitely an exciting young lad to watch.”