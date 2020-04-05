Wyllie’s professional debut in limbo

DEBUT ON HOLD: Jake Wyllie (centre) is waiting to find out if he will make his pro debut on May 9, with the support of trainer Damien Lawler (left) and manager Brendon Smith (right).

BOXING: It was shaping up to be a year Warwick boxer Jake Wyllie would never forget, but 2020 has thrown the first punch in the amateur fighter’s bid to turn professional.

The ever-growing threat of coronavius has seen events across the region cancelled or postponed for the foreseeable future.

The May 9 fight at Rumours International Toowoomba could still get the “green light” according to Wyllie’s trainer Damian Lawler, who said organisers are yet to make a call on the fight’s status.

“It’s just a delay now, unless we are told it will go ahead, it will continue to be prolonged,” he said.

Wyllie, who only announced his intent to turn professional in February, is maintaining his training intensity in anticipation of the announcement.

“We’re doing a lot of distance training at the moment, and a lot of strength and cardio training,” Lawler said.

“We still have to keep up the technical training to work on the technique and footwork.

“But the contact side of training has ceased to a minimum.”

The inability to spar has caused the biggest impact on Wyllie’s training, with the young fighter and his team monitoring his fitness day to day.

“We’re pretty much stuck to Warwick at the moment; there’s no real opportunities for sparring,” he said.

“Being a fighter, you don’t want to peak too early or too late. If it has delayed us for a bit for sparring and contact opportunities, we will make sure he is fully prepared before we enter the ring.”

While physically Wyllie is able to maintain his training, Lawler said the challenge would be monitoring his mental health during the time out of the ring.

“I think it’s been taxing in the sense that he was really excited and had a goal that was May 9,” he said.

“He’s always loved the sport and had this goal since he was 14 to go pro and to be number one.

“Keeping him interested isn’t an issue, it’s about keeping the hunger to fight and to win.

“We’ll just keep the training up on the off chance that a miracle does happen.”