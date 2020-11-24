X-rated detail in legend’s shirtless photo

Golf icon Greg Norman has sent fans into a frenzy after his eagle-eyed Instagram followers noticed an X-rated detail in his latest post.

On Monday, the 65-year-old uploaded an image to the social media platform of himself alongside his dog on Jupiter Island in Florida.

The post is harmlessly captioned: "A man and his dog on a Sunday."

Watch Live Coverage from The USPGA Tour with Fox Sports on Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Norman's impressive figure is on display in the shirtless snap, but several of his 175,000 followers were more interested in the clear outline of his manhood visible through his blue shorts.

One follower commented: "Christ! … That's not a knife."

Another replied: "Doesn't leave much to the imagination!"

One more responded: "Ummm I cannot focus on the dog, my eyes were somewhere else."

Greg Norman's revealed Instagram photo.

Speaking to ESPN in 2018, Norman claimed he enjoys walking around his home naked from time to time.

"I work out a minimum of five days a week, sometimes six days. I always take at least one day off," Norman said.

"I have a full gym at my house. I built it. It's got a cardio room, a full weight room, free weights, all that stuff.

"It's not a big deal to me, right? At the end of the day, I do enjoy keeping fit at my age. I don't have any ego about me, but I do love having a fit life."

The Australian won two majors during his stellar golf career, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001. He spent 333 weeks as the world's No. 1 in the 1980s.

Norman has found himself in the headlines recently for a series of bizarre comments about the coronavirus and American politics.

The US-based businessman, known as The Great White Shark, gave a ringing endorsement of US President Donald Trump in an exclusive interview with The Australian.

"(From) my business perspective, he's done a phenomenal job," Norman said. "He has ­pretty much stuck to all his promises he made when he was elected.

"Very few people who are elected as president follow through on their promises.

"Yes, he is bombastic; yes, he has a different style; but to see him actually commit to his word about what he wants to do is actually pretty impressive.

"And it's having a domino effect on the American economy, it has a domino effect on people I employ."

Australian golf legend Greg Norman.

Speaking to Seven News about Trump's response to the global pandemic, Norman also suggested the US President shouldn't be judged on a once-in-a-lifetime event.

"You name me one individual on this planet, one individual that has experienced a pandemic like this - nobody," Norman said. "It was 100 years ago, right?"

Norman praised Trump for giving "a rudder to millions and millions of Americans that never had a rudder before", adding the famous businessman turned politician "gave them a voice, he gave them a belief".

Originally published as X-rated detail in legend's shirtless photo