Yangan artist paints pretty picture with a can

AT ONLY 14 years old, Yangan artist Jessica Welsh is proving there's no age limit to innovation.

The Scots PGC College student has harnessed the unique skill of spray paint art, and sells her colourful creations at markets across the Southern Downs.

She sold and presented live painting demonstrations at Sunday's Glengallan Christmas Markets, showing an intrigued audience she didn't need a paint brush to create her designs.

"My mum found and showed me a video of an artist who does spray painting art in Times Sqaure," she said.

"And I thought, I could do that.

"The first one I made was pretty good, so I started doing more, and have been learning to do more styles as I go."

Propped in her own studio on her family's Yangan plot, Jessica wields a collection of spray paints, varnishes and a variety of household tools to produce her colourful creations.

"I usually sell a couple at the markets," she said.

She uses the spray paint to create her beautiful works of art by manipulating the paint on poster board while it's still wet.

"It usually takes me about 20 minutes to do one," the grade nine student said.

"I've sold them at Jumpers and Jazz, the Rodeo Markets and a few other markets.

"I can make around $90 to $100 at each market."