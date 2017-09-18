26°
News

Every Year 1 student to face tough new performance tests

Jasmine is a year 1 student in Sydney. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
Jasmine is a year 1 student in Sydney. Picture: Darren Leigh Roberts
by Bruce McDougall

CHILDREN in early primary school face mandatory literacy and numeracy tests and screening to ensure they are taught phonics under a national plan to stop the decline in pupils' performances.

The literacy and numeracy checks will be carried out on every Year 1 student in Australia following national test results that reveal one in 20 students fail to reach minimum standards for reading and maths.

Researchers said the failure to achieve in the early school years flowed through to adulthood, with up to 20 per cent having problems with numeracy later in life.

A panel of teachers and education experts found the most effective phonics instruction methods were not being used by teachers routinely in Australian classrooms.

The panel, headed by Dr Jennifer Buckingham, has recommended Australia adopt a phonics check used in the UK that has been found to boost students' results.

More at Daily Telegraph

Topics:  editors picks schools

News Corp Australia
McDonald’s giving away FREE cheeseburgers today

McDonald’s giving away FREE cheeseburgers today

MACCA’S is on board handing out cheeseburgers for free today for National Cheeseburger Day — and dah, dah, dah, dah we’re lovin’ it.

Driver to face court on drug driving charge

Police have charged the man.

Driver heading wrong direction when pulled over

No injuries in two-car collision

Police were on scene.

Accident between two sedans late Sunday

Warwick police investigating CBD disturbance

Police are investigating

Disturbance on street corner in Warwick CBD

Local Partners