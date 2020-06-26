YEARS OF STORIES: Father pens a fond farewell to print past

FOND FAREWELL: Fr Jamie Collins is sending his best wishes for our digital future.

CATHOLIC priest Fr Jamie Collins did work experience at the Daily News in the early 1980s. He penned this poem as a tribute to the publication so dear to the hearts of Warwick people:

STOP THE PRESS

Today we farewell a dear friend,

Who has been with us down through the years,

An era has now come to an end,

Of sharing our blood, our sweat and our tears.

Life won’t seem the same,

When the Daily doesn’t land on the lawn,

Giving us the result of that netball game,

Of who’s getting hitched – and who’s been born.

The paper has been there in all we have done,

Through wars and depression and strife,

The Daily has shared our sorrow and our fun,

And all aspects of Warwick’s life.

The stories that came our way,

Spoke of the very fabric of our land,

The Daily has brightened our day,

Delivering the news into our hand.

When news broke of fire and storm and drought,

Of local battles and world wars,

The paper published and came out,

And was delivered directly to our doors.

The Daily has been there through thick and thin,

When the town rode by horse and cart,

To the times we now find ourselves in,

With motorsport at Morgan Park.

Of all sport, politics, and religions,

The Daily has reported our stories,

Of Sundays with Suburbs and Collegians,

Local footy and Grand Final glories.

The Daily has been there to buck them out,

At Australia’s Most Famous Rodeo,

And is there when that certain vibe is about,

When Jumpers and Jazz are all the go.

The Daily has been there each Anzac Day,

When the torch is passed to the young,

When our Warwick tradition is on display,

In the light of the rising sun.

The Daily was there for our World Cup,

When teams came from over the world,

For polocrosse under lights at Morgan Park,

When the best of our town was unfurled.

The Daily in print has been our identity,

It’s been there on our happiest day,

When we’ve had some fun and a party,

For St. Patrick, Bush Week and Woolaway.

The Daily was there when we were young,

When schools and hospitals were formed,

The Daily was there to have some fun,

As another Warwick day dawned.

The smell of the print off the press,

In our minds will continue to linger,

A digital copy won’t make the mess,

As the newsprint did on our fingers.

The thud of the paper landing out front,

Is a sound we will no longer hear,

With the paper no longer in print,

Many may shed a tear.

We look forward now to the age ahead,

When the news will come in a different way,

The Daily News will still be read,

But on our device, in the digital way.

To the Warwick Daily News on our newsstand,

As the print edition we say Goodbye,

To have a copy of the Warwick Daily in our hand,

Will be as rare as a Bluey Hudson’s Pie.