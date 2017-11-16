YES! Heidi can't get the smile off her face

GREAT DAY: Heidi Ellis (right) says marriage with partner Jake McCafferty is possible now Australia has said yes to marriage equality.

MARRIAGE has always been on Heidi Ellis's mind, but after Australia returned a yes vote for same sex marriage she will now be able to make the dream a reality.

A transgender woman formally from Warwick, Heidi said her Facebook was riddled in rainbows after the verdict was revealed.

"I can't get the smile off my face,” she said.

"They were saying to the community don't get your hopes up yet, the bills have to be passed and it has to be made official but having the majority of Australians saying they support our rights, that's huge,” she said.

"Looking at the polls having 60% of Queensland saying yes, that's huge.”

Having been with her partner, Jake, for two years, Heidi said she joked with her mother about wedding dress shopping as soon as he proposed.

"I've always fantastised about being married and I'm in love with my beautiful partner and it's not something that we're looking at right now but it really could be on the cards.

"Like a lot of other people,whether you're trans, gay, whatever, getting married is a huge desire.

"It shows that we are not second class citizens, it shows that we are held in the same regard as any other loving couple.

"To give us anything less than that is a very outright way to say we don't consider you the same.”

Heid's childhood was filled with relentless bullying and homophobia, but she thinks Warwick has come a long way since then.

"Coming back to the country to visit family, I'm not getting half the trouble I used to have and this is a huge shock to me,” she said.

"Coming back as a transwoman in comparison to a gay man, I would have thought that things would have been harder.”

Due to her own experiences, she said she thought a 56.1% no vote was a good result for the LGBTIQ community.

"Understanding what this community and what that area is and its history, it's a really positive step,” she said.

"Most other people would think it's only 56% but you have to think about what it would have been 10 years ago.”

Heidi, who volunteers at the Queensland AIDS Council, said awareness was raised about the LGBTIQ community.

But a lot of people were also deeply affected by being thrust into the spotlight as a result of creating what she describes as a platform for hate.

"Ultimately, we've had a really good result but under the surface there is a great deal of resentment in my community for this.”

The dark side of the same sex marriage survey

HEIDI Ellis wrote to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to tell him the LGBTIQ community would never forget the ordeal of being put in the spotlight for the same- sex marriage survey.

She was yelled at on the street and came into contact with transgender people talking about taking their own lives.

Watching the no campaign include schools and adoption in the debate was particularly hard, as she said they had nothing to do with marriage equality.

"This is what I've dealt with my whole life and it's just that now these people have had a national platform to say whatever they like,” she said.

"For me it was extremely frustrating that it basically validated this hate. When we were talking about human rights, I don't feel that that's okay.

"The people who were flying under the radar, they have been pulled into the spotlight and it's opened people up for all kinds of discrimination in public.”

Heidi now knows most Australians support the LGBTIQ community, but said there are also many who do not.

"It caused more damage, more than it was worth it, we could have done this without the survey,” she said.

"The government was already aware that a lot of Australians are pro-marriage equality.” and they give a platform to people who are against it and have bad intentions.”