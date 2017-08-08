YMCA and pool set to merge under massive changes

Stanthorpe YMCA and pool are set for some major changes.

STANTHORPE'S YMCA and pool are set to be run by the same group under huge changes to the facilities.

The Stanthorpe YMCA board has asked the Southern Downs Regional Council to support the facility until new operators are found.

A tender process will be undertaken to find a new operator for the facility.

In a statement yesterday, the council said it was likely the forthcoming tender would incorporate the indoor recreation facilities at the YMCA with those at the Stanthorpe Pool.

The council has agreed to support the YMCA to ensure the service remains in place for the benefit of the community.

The Stanthorpe YMCA is expected to work with the council to transition the indoor sports facility as part of the tender process.

Mayor Tracy Dobie said she had high hopes about what the changes would mean for the facilities.

"The council appreciates the excellent work that has been undertaken by the Stanthorpe YMCA Board members, past and present, as well as the contribution made by staff,” Cr Dobie said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the facility and the outdoor pool continue to operate successfully for many years to come, with key services being delivered to the Stanthorpe community.”

A project management plan has been developed to make for a "smooth transition” and the council will place staff within the YMCA to "get a better understanding of the services and the business, which will assist in informing council when preparing the tender documentation”.

In its statement, the council said it would "fix issues in the building that are either related to safety or legal requirements such as the operation of the fire alarm” over the next six months.

The tender is expected to be drafted with plans to "focus on transitioning the jobs of all staff where possible”.

"Both the council and the YMCA board are optimistic about the future of the facility and are looking forward to working together,” the statement said.

"It is council's intention to identify an operator through a tender process that will deliver effective services to the Stanthorpe community.”

The tender to seek contractors who will manage both facilities is being prepared. The Stanthorpe YMCA, Stanthorpe Pool and Stanthorpe YMCA board were approached for comment.