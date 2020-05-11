Yoga studio not relaxed by restrictions

MEDITATION AT HOME: Essence of my Heart owner Jes Kerle remains committed to her students, offering the same number of classes virtually.

FITNESS fanatics chomping at the bit to return to the gym will have to bide their time, with government restrictions remaining in place until at least the end of June.

From Friday however, under phase one of the lifting, gatherings of up to 10 people can take place outdoors, including bootcamps and non-contact activities.

The prospect of running face-to-face classes is one Essence of My Heart owner and instructor Jes Kerle has considered.

“My understanding from what I’ve read, I won’t be able to open the studio until the end of June,” she said.

“I would love to (do outdoor classes) but personally a lot of my students don’t want to be scene working out.

“It’s something I’ve tried before, but I don’t think you attract students with an outdoor class.”

Since her studio closed in mid-March, Miss Kerle has explored online classes via Zoom however has noted a steep decline on the number of attendees.

“My business has quietened off tremendously,” she said.

“It’s really quiet and it may be the fact that it has had a ripple effect on other people, and it might just be because people can’t afford to do them.

“I offered free classes and only two people showed up to them.”

Now running approximately 12 classes per week from the comfort of her home, Miss Kerle has had to adapt more than just her class structure to accommodate virus changes.

“I am a people person – I love being around and hugging people, and not being able to do that is really a disconnection,” she said.

“I have had to slow the teaching down now because I would normally go and make the corrections to people – I have to add all those details in and the verbal queues.

“I am so looking forward to being able to have that community in one room again and I think it will help a lot of people.”