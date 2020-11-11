‘YOU F---ING C---S’: Man abuses police after son’s arrest

IN CUFFS: For this Warwick dad, seeing his son arrested was the final straw. Photo: file

A WARWICK father who tried to chase down a police car while shouting expletives at the officers who arrested his son has now paid the price in court.

Darren James Thompson went to Kahler’s Oasis Caravan Park at about 9am on September 2, after his son called him from the site to tell him he was being arrested by Warwick police over another matter.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 48-year-old demanded to see his son upon arriving at the scene, and became angry when police officers denied his request.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Thompson began abusing police, telling them “I’m not going to do what you think I am, I’m not a f---ing idiot!”

Sgt Wiggan added the man’s foul language continued even as police officers pulled away from the scene, with the man chasing them on foot and shouting “you f---ing c---s”.

The 48-year-old asked the court for understanding, claiming he’d received news earlier that morning of a close relative’s death and was “just p--sed off” by the time he reached the scene of his son’s arrest.

“I just wanted to give him a cuddle, Your Honour,” he said.

His imploring was met with a stern reprimand from Magistrate Julian Noud, who said there was “no excuse” for the father’s actions.

Thompson pleaded guilty to one count of committing a public nuisance and was fined $250.

