You shall not pass: Stricter border measures installed

Wallangarra residents wanting a beer on the other side of the border at Hotel Jennings are out of luck.

IMPOSING concrete blockades have been positioned across the region.

In order to prevent people from passing between Queensland and NSW, barriers have been set up at several sites, with local police not having the manpower to monitor all border access points.

The 'hard' border closure came into force at midnight as Queensland moved to stop any would-be NSW tourists from entering the state in the lead-up to Easter.

Before the tougher restrictions, NSW visitors could come into Queensland provided they self-isolated for 14 days, but they are now banned.

Only NSW residents with essential reasons for coming into Queensland - such as for work or medical appointments - are allowed to cross the border, with others being turned back.

Sugarloaf Road near Wilsons Downfall has been blocked off.

Queenslanders with border passes are able to cross-cross the border.

Police continue to be a presence at the Wallangarra border crossing.

The following roads will be blocked for the foreseeable future:

- Tunnel Road, Dalveen - Intersection of Kerrick-Maryland Gate Road

- Border Gate Road, Cottonvale - Intersection of Halloran Road

- Mavin Lane, Thulimbah - End of Lane

- Thulimbah Road, Thulimbah - Halloran Drive

- Ridge Road, The Summit - Intersection of Tracey Lane

- Ridge Road, The Summit - Intersection of Summit Road

- Amosfield Road, Dalcouth - East of Border Road

- Sugarloaf Road, Sugarloaf - East of Panoramic Drive

- Hynes Bridge, Riverton Road

For more information, visit https://qldtraffic.qld.gov.au/