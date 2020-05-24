You won’t recognise this reality star

Khloe Kardashian is barely recognisable in these stunning new Instagram pics. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian is barely recognisable in these stunning new Instagram pics. Picture: Instagram

Khloe Kardashian's transformation over the years has been nothing short of extraordinary, as the formerly brunette, curvy reality star has switched to platinum blond locks and has been showcasing a gym-whittled body to rival that of her famous siblings, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

A very different looking, younger, Khloe Kardashian. Picture: FilmMagic)

Her latest photos reveal her most drastic change yet, achieved in the middle of a pandemic, no less. She has a new hairstyle - dark blonde sun-kissed tresses (the colour is dubbed "bronde"), but it's her face that is really stunning her followers.

It appears Khloe has had more surgery, and possibly applied a few filters to get her latest look - the face of a woman who looks nothing like the Khloe Kardashian TV viewers were introduced to when Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007.

Khloe captioned the picture, "location: under bitches skiiiinnnnn,", a reference to anyone who dares throw shade in her direction.

The picture has attracted 4.3 million likes so far, already eclipsing sister Kim's racy "Quarantine Workout" post shared on Friday that attracted 3.5 million likes.

The father of Khloe's daughter, True, has been isolating with his former flame, and rumour has it that a reunion may be on the cards, if it hasn't happened already.

Tristan commented on Khloe's photo, "Baddie. P.S. I'm all for the caption,' with a series of emojis including a love heart and the flame emoji.

Mother Kris Jenner also wrote, "My GORGEOUS Girl!!!!!! WOW !!!" with a series of heart-eyes emojis.

Khloe Kardashian in 2010. Picture: AP





Khloe has also been posting some adorable footage of herself with baby True during quarantine.

Not to be outdone by her sisters, Kylie Jenner also posted some sizzling quarantine photos on Saturday, while Kourtney has been posting images of LED light therapy masks being sold on her site poosh.com, which could also double as PPE.

Originally published as You won't recognise this reality star