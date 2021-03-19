YOUNG AND OLD: Warwick cattle competitors showcase farm legacy

Grand Champion Prime Beast of Show winner Lachlan Gross with Prime cattle competitor Avon Hayes at the 2021 Warwick Show.

Grand Champion Prime Beast of Show winner Lachlan Gross with Prime cattle competitor Avon Hayes at the 2021 Warwick Show.

Still need to activate your free Courier Mail subscription? Click here to find out how.

At 102 years old, it is fair to say the 2021 Warwick Show isn't Avon Hayes first.

Her grandfather originated family farm Granite Hills behind Leslie Dam in 1877 and since then cattle and horse farming has been a love affair for the centurion.

"We just love it, love the place full stop," she said.

"It does the job for our family."

Showing two Angus Steers in today's competition, Mrs Hayes was touched to return to the familiar showgrounds.

"We did it for something to do," she said.

"I like a good show animal, we had wonderful cattle growing up.

"Country people go to the show because they want to see how their animals get on."

102-year-old Avon Hayes receives flowers for her outstanding contribution to the 2021 Warwick Show.

One of Mrs Hayes' competitors Lachlan Gross is another prime example of continuing a family legacy with pride.

Heralding from the famous Gross family, the 22-year-old swept the Prime Cattle categories this year, including winning the coveted Grand Champion Prime Beast of Show with brothers Jacob and Ben Gross.

For the young-gun competitor, farming and showing was instilled in him since birth.

"We grew up farming (as soon as we could walk) pretty much," he said.

"It was different not having a show last year, and it's great to see it back this year."

Prime Cattle chairman in his 57th year of presenting at the 2021 Warwick Show.

The two competitors rounded up small but mighty entry numbers for the show's 154th year.

Chairman Bill Gross, in his 57th year of judging, was thrilled to see the standard of cattle come through despite only 24 entries.

"The quality are excellent, couldn't be better," he said.

"Drought was a shocker and it's fantastic to get as many cattle as we have this year.

"There's a real shortage of cattle as people try and breed them up from nothing."

Stay updated for the full coverage of the 2021 Warwick Show.