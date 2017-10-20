27°
Young arty Warwick kids wanted to enter exhibition

Young artist Ceda O'Connor.
Jonno Colfs
by

THE call has been put out for Warwick's budding young artists to put their talent on display as the Warwick Art Gallery presents Burst2, a youth exhibition for artists aged six to 25 years.

One young hopeful who will be entering her first exhibition is 10-year-old Ceda O'Connor.

With guidance from mum Caralee Mirfin, a talented local artist, Ceda said she was looking forward to entering.

"I'm going to enter a girl anime character,” she said.

"I'll draw the outline in pencil and colour in using acrylic paint. It's exciting to be involved and hopefully I win a prize.”

Entries close on October 24. Entry forms are available at the gallery or from their website.

Topics:  art burst2 youth exhibition warwick warwick art gallery warwick community

