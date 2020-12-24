Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Child drowns in dam west of Brisbane (9 News)
News

Young boy drowns in dam

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
24th Dec 2020 6:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A little boy has drowned in a dam northwest of Brisbane tonight.

Emergency crews were called to the incident in Vernor, near Fernvale in the Somerset region, at 3.53pm this afternoon.

Paramedics attempted to treat a school-aged boy who had reportedly drowned in a dam at the property. He could not be revived.

It comes on the same day as authorities raised concerns about the number of near-drownings in Queensland this summer.

There have been 65 near-drownings this month, with nearly half involving children under the age of 12.

Originally published as Young boy drowns in dam

More Stories

drowning editors picks safety tragedy water safety

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Warwick’s Kmart store revealed

        News The changeover from Target inches closer to completion as the company details more about the new layout.

        Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        Premium Content Loved ones lost on roads in 2020

        News This year saw a devastating number of Southern Downs deaths on roads, as the state...

        ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        Premium Content ‘Team of the Year’: Behind team’s success story

        News After ‘one of the hardest’ years with a shock twist, this Southern Downs team has...