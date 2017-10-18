Young couple is champion again at Warwick Flower Show

TOP BLOOM: Laura Babington has won champion individual rose at the Warwick Flower Show.

TOP BLOOM: Laura Babington has won champion individual rose at the Warwick Flower Show. Jonno Colfs

FOR the second year in a row, the champion individual rose of the Warwick Flower Show has been won by Laura Babington, who is flying the flag for a younger generation.

Early yesterday morning prior to the show, Mrs Babington cut about 150 roses in the search for the perfect flower.

Mrs Babington won a number of awards across a range of categories but the stand out was a beautiful yellow rose, that was awarded champion bi-colour rose and overall champion.

Mrs Babington said along with husband Kieran the pair had over 200 individual roses bushes in their Warwick garden.

"We both have a love for it and it's very much a thing we do together,” she said.

"Except weeding, I don't do weeding, that's not on my list of jobs.

"But as Kieran says, he'll never have to buy me flowers again, because I can just pick my own.”

Prior to last year Mrs Babington said they had won a few reserve champion prizes, but 2016 was her first overall champion win.

"I am so happy we've won again, it's exciting,” she said.

"I am one of the younger entrants and I feel strongly about keeping traditions like this going.

"I've always been into flower shows and will support every year.”

Mrs Babington said the couple spent at least one day a weekend in their garden.

"There's always something to do,” she said.

"Pruning, watering and deheading the flowers to produce new shoots and blooms.

"People say they're hard to grow but I find them quite easy.”

Mrs Babington said she selected her show roses by looking for a consistent form with a strong stem.

"I've always been taught that a show rose should have two leaves, one on either side of the stem,” she said.

"And of course it should be unmarked and unblemished.”