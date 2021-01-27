Young couple killed in crash named

Kate Leadbetter was six months pregnant with her partner Matty Field's child when they were tragically killed while walking their dogs on Tuesday.

The pair had been at the intersection of Vienna and Finucane Roads at Alexandra Hills when they were hit by a truck which had been slammed into by an allegedly stolen LandCruiser.

Police allege the 17-year-old behind the wheel of the 4WD fled the scene on foot but was later apprehended, and was on Wednesday morning charged with the couple's murder.

The couple were killed at the intersection of Finucane and Vienna Roads in Alexandra Hills on Tuesday. Picture: Steve Pohlner

One of the couple's dogs, Frankie, was still missing on Wednesday morning, prompting Ms Leadbetter's cousin, Kimberley, to take to social media to ask locals to help find Frankie, who has Addison's disease.

With it, she shared a photo of the couple at Christmas time with their two dogs, cat, and a photo of their unborn child.

According to social media, Ms Leadbetter, 31, was an interior stylist, while her partner, 37, worked in fabrications. It's understood the couple had been together for at least four years.

Locals have devoted themselves to finding Frankie, with one local councilwoman explaining the community had been "devastated" by the fatal crash.

"The community is … trying to find a sliver of good that could possibly come out of what has happened … Finding Frankie is one way the community is trying to help the family," she said.

Police allege the driver fled from the scene after the crash. Photo Steve Pohlner

Locals are rallying together to look for the pet, who Cr McKenzie said was an "older animal".

It's understood the couple's other dog was found and taken to Manly Vet Hospital.

One local, Adam Jones, wrote both dogs had "come running past when we went outside after hearing the bang, but we only managed to find one."

"It bolted down Allenby Rd. Large breed, brown/ orange solid colour, leash attached.

"The dog I took to the vet had minor injuries and the other ran past at a great speed so assuming that it was scared more than injured, thankfully."

The 17-year-old is due to face Brisbane Children's Court on Wednesday.

