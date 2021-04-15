Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
31-year-old motorcycle crash victim identified as young dad from the Redlands
31-year-old motorcycle crash victim identified as young dad from the Redlands
News

Young dad killed in horror crash had ‘so much to live for’

by Erin Smith
15th Apr 2021 9:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The 31-year-old Cleveland man killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills this week has been identified as a young dad.

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to Dylan Gray, who died after a crash at the intersection of Finucane and Dawson roads on April 13.

Police say Mr Gray, who was riding a motorcycle, was travelling east through the intersection when it collided with a Mitsubishi sedan.

 

 

Dylan Gray has been identified as the 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills on April 13 2021. Photo: Facebook
Dylan Gray has been identified as the 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills on April 13 2021. Photo: Facebook

 

 

He died at the scene and the driver and passenger of the sedan were treated for shock by paramedics.

Relatives from New Zealand shared touching words on social media for Mr Gray.

His brother Dan wrote: "Little bro. Devastated to wake up this morning to the news of your tragic passing".

"Way too young, so much to live for, even though we were distant bro. I hope you always knew I loved you."

 

 

 

Dylan Gray has been identified as the 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills on April 13 2021. Photo: Facebook
Dylan Gray has been identified as the 31-year-old motorcyclist killed in a horror crash at Alexandra Hills on April 13 2021. Photo: Facebook

 

Friend Alii Capner said "so many people will miss you, it's so devastating".

Khe-Sanh Jager wrote: "rest easy, gunna be missed dearly".

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

There have now been 82 lives lost on Queensland roads this year - up on the 52 at the same time last year.

 

Originally published as Young dad killed in horror crash had 'so much to live for'

More Stories

accident death motorcycle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Tear off that mask and put your dancing shoes on – the state’s COVID-19 restrictions have officially eased. Here’s what you need to know.

        Flood damage to skyrocket past ‘disaster trigger point’

        Premium Content Flood damage to skyrocket past ‘disaster trigger point’

        News REVEALED: First estimates of floods repair bill and why it will take SDRC years to...

        NEW DEVELOPMENT: Major motel project for Southern Downs

        Premium Content NEW DEVELOPMENT: Major motel project for Southern Downs

        News REVEALED: How development could turn vacant block in prime location into booming...

        Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Premium Content Statewide audit after fears nurses let down by masks

        Health Statewide audit recommended into fit testing of Qld nurses’ masks