Young entrepreneurs chip into business

CHOPPING UP: Kye and Max Williams hard at work on their woodchip business.

FILLING the days at home may be daunting for some parents, but for the Williams family, the time has flown by as brothers Max and Kye spend it watching their new business venture flourish.

Kye, 9 and Max 6 are young but their ambitions for their new woodchipping business are high, bagging up and selling 90 lots of woodchips in just one month.

From chopping the wood to printing their own logos, the brothers behind M & K Woodchips have brought it all to life with only a little bit of help from Mum and Dad.

FAMILY VENTURE: Max and Kye chops and sell the wood with a little bit of help from their parents Josh and Stacey Williams.

“I love that we get to be outside while we do it,” Kye said.

“I think I’ll probably spend the money made on a Land Cruiser when I grow up, that’s heaps of money but I’m pretty committed.”

The boys’ Mum Stacey Williams said she’s enjoyed helping make deliveries and teaching them about the value of money.

“It’s been great for them to do a bit of hard yakka and we’ve been so overwhelmed with the support from the community,” she said.

“The first night we posted about it to our friends, we had 38 bags ordered and it’s grown from there with customers telling the boys what a great job they’re doing.”

Stacey said her husband Josh chops the wood pallets he gets donated from his workplace with his chainsaw and then the boys chop the wood down into kindling chips.

“We YouTubed the safest way for them to do it and supervise them of course, but the chopping, labelling and bagging is all them.”

Having already turned a profit, the boys were aiming to make up 100 bags.

Mrs Williams said she’s certain they’ll make their target shortly with orders spanning from Texas to Stanthorpe.

“We haven’t gone into the specifics with them of profit and loss and I guess they’re lucky they’ve got their nice Mum who isn’t a paid employee and happy to drive them round for deliveries,” she said.

While getting into business with family can create tension, Kye said he loves working with his little brother.

“It’s really fun to have my little brother doing it with me,” he said.

“They have really enjoyed doing this together especially they can’t see their friends now, Max is the hard worker and could chip for hours and Kye is the brains.” Mrs Williams said.

To purchase some kindling, call Josh Williams on 0459 804 245.