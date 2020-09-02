Menu
Eastwood’s Lachlan Shelly breaks four bones in two games
Rugby League

Young footballer plays with four broken bones

by Amanda Lulham
2nd Sep 2020 7:05 AM
It wasn't until just a week ago that Lachlan Shelly discovered he had two breaks in his left hand.

That was just a few minutes after discovering he had two breaks in his right wrist.

The 20-year-old from the Central Coast then realised he had actually played through the pain of his left hand breaks in four games of Shute Shield.

Then, in round six of the competition he had played around another half of football with breaks in both arms.

 

 

Action during Eastwoods match against Randwick last round. Pic: Karen Watson.
"Against Sydney Uni two weeks ago I broke my wrist in two places in the first eight minutes of the game but I thought it was a sprain and played on," he said.

"I saw a specialist that week and got him to check the other hand and he said 'you've got two breaks there as well'.

"In hindsight I should have got that checked as well but I just thought my fingers were sore."

It's now season over for the 20-year-old winger from Terrigal playing for Eastwood rugby in the Shute Shield.

This week he will undergo surgery on his right wrist and when recovered have an operation on his left hand to repair the damage.

 

Lachlan Shelly in action before learning the extent of his injuries. Pic: Serge Gonzales
"If it was just one I might have been able to get back but not with two injuries," he said.

"It's a bummer because I was starting to find my form and playing some good footy.

"The bottom half of my body feels so good, it's just the top half that's not."

This weekend Eastwood takes on Northern Suburbs at Pittwater Rugby Park.

Originally published as Young footballer plays with four broken bones

injury rugby league shute shield

