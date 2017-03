A 4-YEAR-old girl has reportedly been bitten by snake near Warwick this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service received an emergency call at 3.38pm.

The child had been bitten on the leg at an unknown location and was transported by private vehicle along the Cunningham Highway to meet the ambulance.

Ambulance officers were able to assess the young girl near Clintonvale just north of Warwick at about 3.50pm and the child was taken to Warwick Hospital in a stable condition.