Young gun on the job

ON THE JOB: Congratulating Kody Doyle (second from left) are Andrew Hooker of Inglewood Organic Chicken Farms, Julie Black of GTT and Tony Badesso (supervisor).

ONE young worker has moved into full-time work with a major Inglewood employer.

Kody Doyle has transitioned into a full-time position with the Inglewood Organic Free Range Chicken farm thanks to the Gateway To Training's Transition to Work program.

Surrounded by a number of young men and women who had just finished their shift, the easy companionship of the group was testimony to the supportive environment in which they work.

General manager Andrew Hooker said he liked being able to make a difference for young workers.

"I like employing young ones - to give them a go,” Mr Hooker said.

Andrew and his kill floor supervisor Tony Badesso were generous in their praise of the young people who work there.

Central among this group was Mr Doyle, a young man who, in his own words, was 'doing nothing' just a few years ago.

He, like many of the 100 people who work at the chicken farm, lives in Inglewood, 5km down the road.

As an early school leaver, Mr Doyle had limited opportunities to secure full-time employment in his local area.

Working on the kill floor, Kody is proud of his achievements and delights in telling people that he can do most jobs.

"I have made great friends here and we have a lot of fun, as well I have a job which I really enjoy and it has taught me a lot,” said this laid-back young man, who now is full of confidence.

"Without the support GTT and TtW I would not have gained this position or have kept it.”

Mr Doyle said the experience had been a great learning curve.

If he wants to, he will now be able to take him straight into a job with any of the hundreds of chicken farms around the country.

GTT, in consortium arrangements with DISCO, is contracted by the Australian Government to deliver TtW services across the Darling Downs region.

TtW provides pre-employment support to improve the work readiness of young people aged 15-21 years and helps them into work and/or training.

For more information about TtW and how it can assist young people to be job ready, phone 46712258 or email info@gttc.com.au.