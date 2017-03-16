Young kids brave shave to fundraise

CHILDREN as young as two are raising money for blood cancer patients and their families on the Southern Downs as part of the World's Greatest Shave, which starts today.

Three Warwick early childcare centres, Central State Primary School and Warwick High are proving that age is no barrier to getting behind the annual Leukaemia Foundation event.

Local tots to teens have already raised hundreds of dollars ahead of the World's Greatest Shave's first school challenge in the region and will mark the launch by colouring or chopping their locks this morning.

Warwick Central student Kweller Manfield, 10, has raised almost $300, inspired by his soccer coach Tim Gaske, who battled cancer last year. "My coach had to have his leg amputated but still coaches us and it made me want to raise money for the World's Greatest Shave,” Kweller said.

"There are two of us in Year 5 who are getting our heads shaved in front of the school parade, so we hope that will raise awareness and inspire other students to get involved.”

Kweller said he tapped into social media to raise money and hoped to make another $300 during the challenge.

Fellow Warwick Central student Teresa Winstanley, 10, will clip her hair to a number two today and is looking forward to a spiky hairdo.

"It's a small thing to do for people who aren't well and an easy way to show them my support,” Teresa said.

After seeing a few of her peers participate in the past few years, Teresa decided 2017 was her year and has already raised $120.

The two-to-four-year-olds at Tiny Tackers Childcare will be showing off funky locks to raise funds.

Tiny Tackers Childcare director Elle Etherington said 15 children were having their hair coloured a rainbow of hues at the centre today.

"Parents have been very supportive and the children will have some fun this morning with their hair,” she said.

Leukaemia Foundation spokeswoman Emma Quade said the organisation was impressed by the number of Warwick students participating in the World's Greatest Shave School Challenge.

Schools can still register at www.worldsgreatest shave.com.