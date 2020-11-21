Young man killed after motorbike crash into tree

A young Buddina man has died after crashing a motorcycle into a tree on a busy Sunshine Coast road last night.

Emergency services rushed to Karawatha Dr, Mountain Creek about 7.50pm on Friday night but the man, 28, could not be saved.

This was despite the best efforts of witnesses who stopped and rendered first aid and conducted CPR on the man before emergency services arrived.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the black Suzuki motorcycle was travelling along the road when it attempted to merge with traffic, before it lost control and hit a tree, west of the Lady Musgrave Dr intersection.

It is understood the crash shut down Karawatha Dr for several hours.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are investigating.

The crash comes after at least 12 other fatalities on the Sunshine Coast this year, including seven in the past two months.

It was one of two traffic accidents emergency services were called to on Friday night.

A man was taken to Nambour General Hospital with minor injuries after a single vehicle crash on Cooroy Belli Creek Rd about 9.08pm.

The man, aged in his 40s, was in a stable condition.

More to come.