Young mother in need of community support

HELPING HAND: Sharr Brown with her friend, who is three weeks from her due date.

A 20-YEAR-OLD mother-to-be has been struck by financial hardship after money was stolen from her savings account.

The woman, who did not wish to be identified, said since last year, thousands of dollars had been taken out of her account at the hands of an unidentified thief.

"The bank is sorting it out now, but now my account is frozen,” she said.

"I've been left with nothing.”

The mother-of-one is expected to give birth in less than a month to her second child, and said her nursery was bare , bar a cot.

"I basically need everything,” she said.

"The money I had in my savings account was meant to go towards things for the baby.

"My partner has been unemployed for five weeks, so it's been hard.

"I have a two-year-old daughter, but I gave most of her things away to a friend who had a baby after me.

"This time, I'm having a boy.”

The 20-year-old said the financial stress was exacerbated by the imminent birth of her son, due March 13.

"We'd just gotten over Christmas, and this happened,” she said.

"I don't have family here, my father has passed and my mum has four little ones who are still in primary school in Narrabri.”

The mother's friend Sharr Brown said seeing her friend in such trouble gave her no choice by to seek help.

"I posted online that she needed help, and so far we've had some donations,” she said.

"It's time for the community to get together and help someone in Warwick who needs help.”

However, the post was met with some skepticism.

"There was a comment made that threw a lot of people off, saying that it all seemed like a scam,” the woman said.

"But I don't want money, I just need help.

"If I could just get a few more supplies, I know things would be greener on the other side.”

Ms Brown, who is also expecting a son, said anyone willing to help the 20-year-old mother could drop off supplies to her home at 141 Pratten St, preferably in the morning.

All unused items will be passed onto The Lighthouse Community Centre.