Kimi Waaka was killed when her car collided with a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night. Picture: Facebook
News

Young mum dies ‘minutes from home’

Ellen Ransley
25th Jan 2021 10:46 AM

A young mother was just minutes from home when her car crashed into a tree in Perth's southeast on Saturday night.

Kimi Waaka, 27, died after she lost control of her Suzuki hatchback on Nicholson Road, Langford about 11pm.

WA Police said the car struck a tree in the median strip, throwing the woman from the car.

The Suzuki hatch was completely obliterated in Saturday night's crash, which claimed the life of Kimi Waaka, 27.
She suffered "life-threatening injuries" and, despite the efforts of onlookers, died at the scene.

Three teenage girls told 9 News they tried desperately to save the woman, attempting CPR until emergency services arrived.

"I just was like screaming and crying and just like pumping trying to get her to breathe," one of the girls said.

Onlookers tried to save the young mother, but her injuries were too severe.
"All the windows were out, the exhaust from underneath the car was beside the car," another said.

"There was a baby seat in the back of the car, pretty much just like all of the airbags were out."

Family member Te-Hana Mahauariki took to Facebook to share his heartbreak, describing Ms Waaka as "one of the best people in my family".

"Rest in peace, we will always remember you and miss you until we meet again. I love you," he wrote.

