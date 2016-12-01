Young performers step up to showcase talents

HIGH IMPACT: The TDC 15 years performance team debuted its new jazz dance at Gatton eisteddfod in September and came away with first place. Warwick audiences can see Slave to the Rhythm at The Dance Centre - Warwick concert tonight and tomorrow night. (Back, from left) Rose Dearden, Lachlan Doherty, Cassidy Henry, Alexis Carey, Georga Tumata, Eve Kelly, Tysharna Wright; (front) Olivia Smith, Faith Kelly, Deiv Sorono, Hayley Carey and Maddie Farrell.

KEEN Warwick dancers will perform before full houses tonight and tomorrow night at the annual showcase of The Dance Centre - Warwick.

The town hall is almost at capacity for both performances, which start at 6.30pm.

The young performers, aged three to 17, will showcase the skills they have been learning this year in ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary/lyrical and hip-hop.

As well, there will be a handful of dances which have fared well at eisteddfods this year from performance groups, along with selected solos/duos.

Included in the line-up will be a jazz routine to Michael Jackson's Slave to the Rhythm, which made its debut in September at the Lockyer District Dancing Festival, earning first place. TDC won the 15 years and open jazz, tap and contemporary classes and 12 years contemporary, cementing its great outcomes at other eisteddfods earlier this year.

When: Tonight and tomorrow, at 6.30pm

Where: Warwick Town Hall

Details: Tickets at the door.