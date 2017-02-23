Young rider shows us what she's got

IN IT TO WIN IT: Tracey Madsen is vying to be crowned the next Warwick Showgirl for the 150th show next month.

FORMER Rodeo Princess Tracy Madsen is hoping to be named Warwick Showgirl for the Rose City's 150th Show.

The 19-year-old is a long-time rider and has moved through disciplines, from hacking and showjumping to campdrafting.

It was through competing in horse events that she became involved in the Warwick Show and Rodeo Society.

"I am born and raised in Warwick so the show has been a big part of my life,” Miss Madsen said.

"I think it's important to have someone local representing the show.

"I've never missed a show and I'm always helping out with the horses or volunteering somewhere down on the grounds,” Miss Madsen said.

"I've never done a showgirl quest before but I had done multiple rodeo queen quests - and won rodeo princess two years ago.

"I thought it would be a good opportunity to learn more about the show committee side of things, and particularly being the 150th show there's lots to see and do.

"The stud cattle section are sponsoring me this year - we have cattle at home and through high school I showed cattle so I'm grateful for their support.”

"I have a multi-draw raffle and a few hundred dollar boards going for my fundraising.

Miss Madsen said she and fellow competitor Angela Krahe were the only two showgirl entrants thus far in this year's contest.

"It is a bit sad that we're the only ones who have entered being the 150th year,” she said.

"It keeps getting bigger and better each year and there's so many opportunities.

"It's great seeing everyone out and about enjoying the show because the committees go to such hard work organising it all.

"I'd definitely encourage more people to join the quest by March 10.”

For more information, go to warwickshowand rodeo.com.au