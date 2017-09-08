22°
Young riders ready for local rodeo fun

Junior riders will show off their rodeo skills at the first junior rodeo stand-alone event hosted by the Australian Professional Rodeo Association at the Warwick Showgrounds this weekend.
Sophie Lester
by

AUSTRALIA'S most famous rodeo may still be a month away, but junior riders will get to have some rodeo fun this weekend.

The Warwick Junior Rodeo will have young riders take to the arena to show off their staying power

The Australian Professional Rodeo Association is hosting the event at the Warwick Showgrounds, with plenty of local sponsors getting behind the free event.

APRA office manager Karen Burraston said nominations from all riders under 18 would be welcomed until lunchtime today.

"We're going ahead with it as a chance for the junior riders to have a go,” MrsBurraston said.

"We've been overwhelmed with the support from our sponsors.

"This is the first time it's been run as a standalone event and we're hoping to lock in a date for next year to hold it as a junior and adult event.”

Gates will open at noon tomorrow with the action to kick off from 1pm.

For more information, phone the APRA on 46618183.

Warwick Daily News
