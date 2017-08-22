24°
Young Southern Downs stud takes top spot

Sophie Lester
| 22nd Aug 2017 11:47 AM
WINNER: Grand champion Limousin bull AT Lewis with (back row, from left) owner Adam Williamson, sponsor Peter Grant from The Downfall Limousins, associate judge Aimee Bolton, (front) Limousin Society representative Jonathan Faris, owner Kahlia Williamson and Andrew Meara, from Elders Toowoomba.
WINNER: Grand champion Limousin bull AT Lewis with (back row, from left) owner Adam Williamson, sponsor Peter Grant from The Downfall Limousins, associate judge Aimee Bolton, (front) Limousin Society representative Jonathan Faris, owner Kahlia Williamson and Andrew Meara, from Elders Toowoomba.

SIBLINGS Adam and Kahlia Williamson have taken out a huge win on their first exhibition of bulls at the Ekka.

The Ballandean brother and sister duo won the grand champion limousin bull with their 21-month-old beast, AT Lewis.

Adam, 20, and Kahlia, 17, started their own stud AT Limousins in about 2010, beginning with just two heifers bought from the Blue Ribbon sale in Toowoomba.

Mum Christine Williamson said the pair had developed a thriving stud, branching out from the families commercial herd.

"They're now up to about 40 head in total with about 32 breeders,” Mrs Williamson said.

"Adam began showing in Year 9 at Stanthorpe State High School and both have been involved with the school cattle club over the years and that's where the love for limousins really took off.

"They went to a limousin camp and decided they wanted to develop their own stud.

"We have our own commercial herd and just really admire the muscling and the qualities of the breed.”

Adam and Kahlia Williamson showing the reserve champion senior female limousin at the Ekka.
Adam and Kahlia Williamson showing the reserve champion senior female limousin at the Ekka. Contributed

AT Lewis was sired by Greenwood PLD Zambuka, and came in at 868kg and an eye muscle area score of 134.

The 74 limousin entries were judged by Dalveen grazier David Bondfield.

Mrs Williamson said the pair took four head in total to Ekka, taking out the first in each class.

"They then got reserve champion senior female and grand champion limousin bull,” she said.

"In one of the junior classes there were 20 bulls, and over 70 head all up of the limousins so it was a strong showing and they've done really well to win it.

"The judge's comments were that he was an outstanding bull that was well muscled and appealing to go on to feedstock production, and on the day it was difficult to pick between him and another bull that was only three months older.”

The Williamsons are no strangers to show success.

The pair have taken out supreme titles at past Stanthorpe shows and, at just 16, Kahlia claimed the coveted grand champion led steer at the Toowoomba Royal Show last year.

Mrs Williamson said both Kahlia and Adam would likely continue their success in the rural industries.

"Adam is working with our cattle as well as with the stud and Kahlia has done a vet traineeship so she is working one day a week at the local vet while she's still at school,” she said.

"She'll be heading into something with animals no doubt as well, and they'll continue their stud for years to come.

"It's just something they love doing - they love being with their cattle on the land and that's what our lifestyle is as well.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  agricultural show at limousins ballandean cattle ekka

