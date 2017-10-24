Young volunteers giving girls a hand

BE KIND: Rosemary Easton (centre) spreading the word about Days for Girls with the Assumption College Kindness Crew.

SCHOOLGIRLS with the Assumption College Kindness Crew are spreading their charity far and wide.

The volunteers got stuck into baking cupcakes and slices for a fundraiser during Catholic Education Week in July and this morning handed over a well-earned $350 to Days for Girls.

Allora branch volunteer Rosemary Easton gave the girls a run down of what the charity does and said the money would translate to 35 girls receiving menstrual health kits.

"It takes about $7000 a year to do what we do so every little bit helps,” Mrs Easton said.

"A lot of our volunteers sew the pads and liners from their own homes but they come together to give them someone to talk to.

"Then we have our big packing days where people like to come along to socialise.

"I think a lot of these girls can really empathise with the poor little girls these kits go to.”

Staff member Kerri Collins said she wanted the work of the students to go back to a local community-based organisation.

She said the group, largely made up of grade 12s had been dedicated to the cause and had been interested to learn more.

"We had been sending our fundraising to help an orphanage in Thailand for many years and were looking for another charity to help out,” Mrs Collins said.

"I read about Days for Girls in the paper and was so interested in what they did when I spoke to Rosemary on the phone.

"With Rosemary being a past teacher it feels like it was meant to be.

"I wanted the Kindness Crew to be able to give to something where the funds weren't just being chewed up in administration costs.”

Days for Girls will be holding a packing day at the Mary McKillop Centre in Allora on December 7 and a cent sale on January 27.

For more information, phone Rosemary on 4697 3474 or go to daysforgirls.org