Young Warwick Liverpool fan meets his heroes

DREAM COME TRUE: Charbel Kairouz (third boy from right) on the pitch at Olympic Stadium for the Liverpool v Sydney FC clash.

A YOUNG Warwick soccer fan has had the opportunity of a lifetime.

On Wednesday night at Sydney's Olympic Stadium in front of almost 73,000 screaming fans, nine-year-old Charbel Kairouz got to run on to the pitch with his Liverpool heroes at the start of the visiting English team's match against Sydney FC.

On what he described as the best day of his life, Charbel had the chance to stand in the tunnel with both teams before running on to the ground holding hands with Liverpool champion Jamie Carragher.

"All the kids were waiting in the tunnel for players singing Liverpool songs,” he said.

"It was so exciting, we were trying to figure out who we'd be standing next to.

"I told Firmino he had nice boots.

"They let me keep the Liverpool kit I ran out in and I'm still wearing it.

"I'll be wearing this a lot.”

Mum Suzy Kairouz said she bought the tickets to the match as a 10th anniversary present for husband Matt.

"Matt and Charbel are both massive Liverpool fans,” she said.

"So a whole group of them went down for the game.

'But it was all Tim who got Charbel in to meet the team”

Warwick Wolves Academy director Tim Gaske said he worked closely with the Reagan Milstein Foundation.

"They are an organisation that helps soccer teams in less fortunate countries around the world,” he said.

"The Wolves have donated second hand gear to them in the past.”

Mr Gaske said the foundation always gave kids the opportunity to meet their soccer heroes.

"When I found out Matt and Charbel were going to the Liverpool game I got in touch to see if I could get Charbel in as a mascot.

"My boy Hayden did it a few years ago in Brisbane and I get goosebumps just thinking about how awesome it was.

"To give that opportunity to a huge Liverpool supporter like Charbel is fantastic.”

Charbel's dad Matt Kairouz said they told Charbel he would be meeting his heroes at soccer practice last week.

"I think he went into a bit of shock for a minute then he was jumping around and screaming - he went nuts,” he said.

"He almost drove me batty in the days leading up to the game, he was so excited.

"He got to fistbump his idol Daniel Sturridge in the tunnel, that was his highlight.”