Young Warwick ref flying the flag

IN CONTROL: Regan Eastwell (pink), positioning himself during the U18s TRL Grand Final.

REFEREES are often maligned for simply doing their job.

If you conducted a simple search on Twitter during an NRL game, you'd be forgiven for thinking they were as popular as a hoodie in summer.

Despite the lack of support on a larger scale, the Rose City has every reason to be proud of a young up-and-coming referee.

Warwick's Regan Eastwell is coming off the biggest achievement of his refereeing career to date, and is continuing to aim high.

Eastwell was a sideline official for the U18s Toowoomba Rugby League Grand Final, and said it's an experience he won't forget.

"It's the biggest game I've been involved in,” Eastwell said.

"It's my first seniors grand final, and was a great experience.

"We had a talk in the sheds before the game, and it gave me confidence heading out on the field to do my job.”

Butterflies in the stomach can get the better of referees and players alike in big games, however the 16-year-old said he was able to overcome them.

"There were a few nerves when I ran out there and during the early stages,” he said.

"The game started smoothly though, and there weren't any overly hard decisions, which makes the job easier.”

Eastwell took up refereeing when he was 13, and said it was something he was keen on continuing.

"I've always enjoyed playing the game, and was keen to try out refereeing,” he said.

"Ever since I started I loved it, and it just makes me want to keep doing it.

"A few of my teammates have also got into it, and it's been great fun to referee with them.

"I've been asked to attend a referee development camp in Bundaberg, where I'll referee and touch judge a few games, and get a lot of good advice from coaches in the process.”

Spectator behaviour has resulted in a number of young referees giving the game away for good, however Eastwell said that he didn't let negativity impact him.

"You get people that are like that,” he said.

"But I'm out there to a job, as are the players, so I just block it out and focus on doing my job.”