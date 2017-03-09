Young Warwick woman inspires locals

YOUNG LEADER: Warwick Zonta president Jacinta Fromm (right) presenting Warwick student Christabel Kelly with the Young Women in Public Affairs Award.

ONE young Warwick woman exemplified the motto 'be bold for change' for International Women's Day yesterday.

Warwick State High School student Christabel Kelly was awarded Warwick Zonta Club's award for Young Women in Public Affairs at an International Women's Day breakfast.

The 17-year-old was given the award, which recognises women demonstrating leadership skills and dedication to their communities.

The Year 12 student hopes to extend her community service and commitment to science when she graduates this year.

"The bursary was for $250, which I hope to put toward studying medicine or health science,” she said.

"I would love to be able to come back into a rural area like Warwick to work eventually.

"I've been involved in Zonta's birthing kit assembly day since I was in Year 8 and I'm also a member of Young Scientists Australia.

"I definitely think there should be more women in science, and it's something we talked about promoting when I had the opportunity to go the National Science Forum earlier this year.”

Christabel said she was inspired by the stories of other strong women in the community.

"I'm glad we have this opportunity to reflect on empowering women and recognising the efforts of women on International Women's Day,” she said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie spoke about her experiences in the military and business at the Warwick Zonta Breakfast and Warwick State High School morning tea.

"There is no doubt the world of work is changing, but women still do the majority of care giving roles including raising children and looking after parents,” Cr Dobie said.

"Women should have

the right to choose their

own path, and it's about taking up that choice and choosing to be a success,” she said.