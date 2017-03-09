28°
News

Young Warwick woman inspires locals

Sophie Lester
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
YOUNG LEADER: Warwick Zonta president Jacinta Fromm (right) presenting Warwick student Christabel Kelly with the Young Women in Public Affairs Award.
YOUNG LEADER: Warwick Zonta president Jacinta Fromm (right) presenting Warwick student Christabel Kelly with the Young Women in Public Affairs Award. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ONE young Warwick woman exemplified the motto 'be bold for change' for International Women's Day yesterday.

Warwick State High School student Christabel Kelly was awarded Warwick Zonta Club's award for Young Women in Public Affairs at an International Women's Day breakfast.

The 17-year-old was given the award, which recognises women demonstrating leadership skills and dedication to their communities.

The Year 12 student hopes to extend her community service and commitment to science when she graduates this year.

"The bursary was for $250, which I hope to put toward studying medicine or health science,” she said.

"I would love to be able to come back into a rural area like Warwick to work eventually.

"I've been involved in Zonta's birthing kit assembly day since I was in Year 8 and I'm also a member of Young Scientists Australia.

"I definitely think there should be more women in science, and it's something we talked about promoting when I had the opportunity to go the National Science Forum earlier this year.”

Christabel said she was inspired by the stories of other strong women in the community.

"I'm glad we have this opportunity to reflect on empowering women and recognising the efforts of women on International Women's Day,” she said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie spoke about her experiences in the military and business at the Warwick Zonta Breakfast and Warwick State High School morning tea.

"There is no doubt the world of work is changing, but women still do the majority of care giving roles including raising children and looking after parents,” Cr Dobie said.

"Women should have

the right to choose their

own path, and it's about taking up that choice and choosing to be a success,” she said.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  feminism gender equality international women's day warwick people women's rights zonta

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

12 jobs available in Warwick right now

12 jobs available in Warwick right now

Right across Warwick today, there is wide range of positions available for the right applicant, cast your eyes over these options and get applying.

Shocking road rage incident leaves elderly man traumatised

Generic police. Police lights.

Police are appealing for people who may have seen the incident

What went wrong with rain forecast?

WET WEEKEND: The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast rain for the Southern Downs on Sunday.

Weather forecasters attract criticism like few professions

Regional land values bruised as Brisbane booms

One area had land values fall by 56%

Local Partners

What went wrong with rain forecast?

Weather forecasters attract criticism and jokes like few professions and their predictions for several days of rain on the Southern Downs supported the humour

Anthrax threat low for Southern Downs

An anthrax outbreak in St George is not a threat to other areas, authorities said.

An anthrax outbreak that killed 80 cattle has been contained

Eastern Suburbs eye off game before Broncos at Suncorp

Warwick and District Junior Rugby League action at Eastern Suburbs Oval.

The Suburbs U8s will be able to watch their legends at Suncorp

Orienteering on Sunday just north of Dalveen

A map and compass as used in the sport of orienteering.

Want a bit of fun and fitness in the bush, try orienteering

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

The film adaptation of this popular novel combines brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast including Toni Collette and Hugo Weaving.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

TALK about a transformation.

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

Home Base!

Lot 316 Watts St, Maryvale 4370

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Two bedrooms * open plan living, kitchen, meals and lounge * woodheater *study nook * front verandah *carport suitable large R V's attached * detached carport and...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $219,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!