Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TSV Generic Emergency Services
TSV Generic Emergency Services
News

Young woman dies in head-on crash with truck

Carlie Walker
28th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 4:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN aged in her mid-20s has been killed after her car crashed head-on with a truck on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

The crash happened just a few hundred metres from the Susan River Homstead turn-off about 7.25pm Sunday.

Two other vehicles are believed to have been caught up in the crash.

A man aged in his 20s escaped with no injuries, as did a family in the third car.

The truck driver was also uninjured.

Investigations into the cause were continuing on Sunday night.

The arterial was closed for several hours and traffic from Hervey Bay diverted along Churchill Mine Rd.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks fatal crash hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        Premium Content TOURISM BOOM: Southern Downs’ new crown

        News Travel restrictions have driven holiday-makers to the region, gifting the town a prestigious new title.

        • 28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        Premium Content CAMERA, ACTION: Warwick to star in small screen feature

        News Four episodes will be shot from Leslie Dam, highlighting the town and the...

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...

        $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        Premium Content $35K BOOST: Kart Club’s timely cash injection

        News The Warwick based club will complete important track restorations, giving it a...