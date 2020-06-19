Menu
A man has been seriously injured and flown to Townsville Hospital by RACQ CQ Rescue after a horror incident on the Peak Downs Highway near Coppabella early Thursday morning, June 18.
News

Young worker critical after highway crash

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
19th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
A YOUNG man was last night in a critical condition with suspected brain and spinal injuries after a horrific crash on the Peak Downs Highway.

The 25-year-old man was injured when a truck hit his parked work ute on the highway midway between Nebo and Coppabella early Thursday morning.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said the man was parked next to the 100km/h zone to allow his passenger to "answer the call of nature" when the car was clipped by a passing truck.

 

"The driver was hurtled through the air in the accident and the truck came to stop 100 metres down the road in the bush," she said.

The seriously injured man was flown to Townsville Hospital for urgent treatment, she said.

A hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a critical but stable condition by Thursday afternoon.

The Peak Downs Highway was closed for five hours, the Department of Transport and Main Roads reported.

