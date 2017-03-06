Your chance to be a part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

IT'S time for all local legends to step up and be a part of history!

You are being called on to carry the Queen's Baton in Warwick as it prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR).



The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Warwick on Thursday, 29 March 2018 as the baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018.



Across Australia approximately 3,800 baton bearers are needed to share the dream of the 'friendly Games' as part of the QBR.



A community nomination program, which opens today, will offer the people of Warwick and the surrounding Southern Downs region with an opportunity to carry the baton.



Baton bearers are people of all abilities who inspire others to be great baton bearers will represent a community with pride and showcase to the world the region's great people, sporting achievements, cultural activities, and landscapes.



Setting off in Australia on 25 December 2017, the baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.



The Queen's Baton carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen through the entire Commonwealth.

The Games are declared officially open when the message is read aloud.



In just eight days the Baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March. It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia.



From today until 15 May 2017, anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great.

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr.



GC2018 are looking for people who:



. Have achieved something extraordinary or inspired others to achieve something extraordinary;

or

. Have made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture, charity or

within their community; or

. Have excelled, or aspire to excel athletically or personally; or

. Contribute to a fun, friendly, vibrant and inclusive community;

. Are at least 10 years old as at 25 December 2017; and

. Are an Australian citizen or lawfully entitled to reside in Australia during the Relay period (25

December 2017 - 4 April 2018).





GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie AC said being a baton bearer will give people across the country a chance to be a part of the excitement.



"Baton bearers nominated by the public will champion the power of the community.



"This is an opportunity for Australians of all abilities to join a remarkable journey that starts next week on Commonwealth Day, and I encourage you to nominate someone in your life that you believe is worthy of the honour," he said.



Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said "We're delighted to be a part of an event that will take Warwick to the world and I encourage you to nominate a local legend you think deserves to be a baton bearer, whether they're an aspiring young person or someone who is already accomplished."



"The Queen's Baton Relay is not only a symbol of the Commonwealth Games, but an event that will connect Warwick with communities across Australia and the entire Commonwealth.



"It's a tradition that celebrates community pride and that shows us how important a role sport plays to build our great community, which is why we've chosen to embrace the baton's visit wholeheartedly. And it means Warwick will play an important part in the largest multi-sport event to be staged in Australia in a decade.



"I for one can't wait for the start of the QBR on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March, and to follow its journey around the world on its way to Warwick and the Opening Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," she said.

