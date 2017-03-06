32°
News

Your chance to be a part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

6th Mar 2017 7:24 AM Updated: 7:45 AM
Olympian Raelene Boyle carries the Queen's baton in 2006.
Olympian Raelene Boyle carries the Queen's baton in 2006.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S time for all local legends to step up and be a part of history!

You are being called on to carry the Queen's Baton in Warwick as it prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay (QBR).

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Warwick on Thursday, 29 March 2018 as the baton journeys towards its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018) Opening Ceremony on 4 April 2018.

Across Australia approximately 3,800 baton bearers are needed to share the dream of the 'friendly Games' as part of the QBR.

A community nomination program, which opens today, will offer the people of Warwick and the surrounding Southern Downs region with an opportunity to carry the baton.

Baton bearers are people of all abilities who inspire others to be great baton bearers will represent a community with pride and showcase to the world the region's great people, sporting achievements, cultural activities, and landscapes.

Setting off in Australia on 25 December 2017, the baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.

The Queen's Baton carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen through the entire Commonwealth.

The Games are declared officially open when the message is read aloud.

In just eight days the Baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March. It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia.

From today until 15 May 2017, anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great.

Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr.

GC2018 are looking for people who:

. Have achieved something extraordinary or inspired others to achieve something extraordinary;
or
. Have made a significant contribution to either sport, education, the arts, culture, charity or
within their community; or
. Have excelled, or aspire to excel athletically or personally; or
. Contribute to a fun, friendly, vibrant and inclusive community;
. Are at least 10 years old as at 25 December 2017; and
. Are an Australian citizen or lawfully entitled to reside in Australia during the Relay period (25
December 2017 - 4 April 2018).


GOLDOC Chairman Peter Beattie AC said being a baton bearer will give people across the country a chance to be a part of the excitement.

"Baton bearers nominated by the public will champion the power of the community.

"This is an opportunity for Australians of all abilities to join a remarkable journey that starts next week on Commonwealth Day, and I encourage you to nominate someone in your life that you believe is worthy of the honour," he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said "We're delighted to be a part of an event that will take Warwick to the world and I encourage you to nominate a local legend you think deserves to be a baton bearer, whether they're an aspiring young person or someone who is already accomplished."

"The Queen's Baton Relay is not only a symbol of the Commonwealth Games, but an event that will connect Warwick with communities across Australia and the entire Commonwealth.

"It's a tradition that celebrates community pride and that shows us how important a role sport plays to build our great community, which is why we've chosen to embrace the baton's visit wholeheartedly. And it means Warwick will play an important part in the largest multi-sport event to be staged in Australia in a decade.

"I for one can't wait for the start of the QBR on Commonwealth Day, Monday 13 March, and to follow its journey around the world on its way to Warwick and the Opening Ceremony of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," she said.
 

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  commonwealth games 2018

Escape the hustle of Brisbane with these top day trips

BRISBANE isn’t all about bright lights and river views, there are stacks of day trips in the Greater Brisbane region calling your name.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

How Bunnings makes its cunning 'lowest prices' claim

How Bunnings makes its cunning 'lowest prices' claim

With its sausage sizzles, smiling staff and massive reach across Australia, Bunnings is what retail commentators call a “category killer”.

Pauline Hanson's views 'ignorant, dangerous' on vaccines

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has a new Queensland leader, with the Senator promoting new recruit and Buderim MP Steve Dickson to the top job.

“She has to apologise and retract that statement.”

Your chance to be a part of the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Olympian Raelene Boyle carries the Queen's baton in 2006.

The eyes of the world will be on Warwick on Thursday, 29 March 2018

Talented local artisans inspire and surprise

At 71 Helen Stumkat has become a qualified milliner.

Artistic Inspirations brings together talented local artisans

Local Partners

Labor yet to join race for Southern Downs seat

The seat of Southern Downs hasn't made Labor's wish list with the party targetting six marginal electorates across Queensland.

Sausage sizzle goes to the dogs - and cats

THOUGHTFUL PAWS: Spending a few dollars on a snag at a Bunnings sausage sizzzle in Warwick will go a long way towards helping abandoned animals.

Sausage sizzle funds to go to rescuing and re-homing abandoned pets

Warwick art exhibit sure to inspire

FINE WORK: Greymare jewellery designer Kathleen Moon is one of the artists to exhibit at the Artistic Inspirations show today.

Feast your eyes at fine art exhibit

American music icon may bring Margaritaville to Byron Bay

ICON: James William 'Jimmy' Buffett is an American musician, songwriter, author, actor, and businessman, best known for his "island escapism"-style music.

Start planning your dinner at Margaritaville

150th Show celebrates historic Warwick

BIG EFFORT: A huge group of volunteers together with representatives like 2016 Warwick Showgirl Amy Bradfield and Show chairman John Wilson are working hard to present the 150th Warwick Show.

Photo competition to showcase history of Rose City show

‘Heroic’ country Queensland grooms slam lewd boys’ rant

SEAN and Simon from Married At First Sight are being praised by fans after slamming a “despicable” tirade made during a boys’ night.

Russia considers banning 'gay' Beauty And The Beast

Luke Evans and Josh Gad in a scene from the movie Beauty and the Beast.

A US cinema has already banned the film for featuring gay character.

Adele confesses worldwide secret to Queensland crowd

Adele wows the crowd at The Gabba in Brisbane

ADELE has confirmed she is married — again.

Tom Arnold's 'legal war' with Ten

Tom Arnold is reportedly embroiled in a legal battle with Channel Ten.

I’m A Celebrity star is reportedly in a bitter legal war with Ten.

Duck botox? Only on My Kitchen Rules

Mell and Cyn pictured during their instant restaurant in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

FORGET expensive injections, just 'botox' your duck breast.

BOOKS: Settle in for a tale of lies, mystery and murder

Our review of The Slow Waltz of Turtles

Jungle diet hits the spot

Casey Donovan has lost 11 per cent of her body weight in the jungle.

THE stars of I’m A Celebrity are shedding the kilos.

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Charming Home - Reduced

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $239,000

Two large bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances * reverse cycle air conditioner positioned to flow...

Horse Complex

26 Campbell Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 5 2 3 $475,000

Well presented 5 bedroom home, ensuite and W/I robe off main * New kitchen, electric appliances and a slow combustion stove, meals area and separate lounge with...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!