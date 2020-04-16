YOUR CHOICE: Warwick’s best childcare provider

VOTED THE BEST: Busy Bees Warwick has been voted the Best Childcare provider on the Southern Downs.

HUMBLED and surprised by the support of the community, Busy Bees has been named Warwick Best Childcare provider.

Centre manager Kylie Bauer was at a loss for words when the news was shared with her.

“Oh wow – I’m just in shock,” Miss Bauer said.

“That’s just amazing that families feel like that.”

For more than 15 years, Miss Bauer has nurtured children at the centre which looks after up to 105 children.

With 23 staff working in the facility, Miss Bauer is adamant she is in the best line of work, having the opportunity to engage with children daily.

“We’re in the best industry we can be in because children don’t judge you and they just want to engage with you,” she said.

“They just brighten your day.

“I absolutely love being able to guide and grow children; to be part of their lives and being part of their growth is incredible.”

While numbers at the centre have dropped significantly due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Miss Bauer said the staff remain committed to looking after the 20 children coming through the door each day.

“The families have been amazing, and we are just giving support where we can,” she said.

“We’ve got signs up reminding parents to stop and use hand sanitisers and markings on the floor to identify the 1.5m social distancing.

“(The parents) have taken it all on board and the staff have been amazing a guiding the children with the health and hygiene.”

Busy Bees are trying to maintain as much normality as possible in the centre and still encourage children in their care to have messy play, according to Miss Bauer.

As one of many childcare centres open across the Southern Downs, Miss Bauer was appreciative of the dedication each worker was showing during the difficult period.

“I think every service is doing an amazing job,” she said

“I hope (all of the childcare workers) realise how special they are.

“The girls have come together and really shown such an amazing team spirit.”